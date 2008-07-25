BoatShowDirect.net Featured in Hot Boat Magazine

Stratford, CT -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/24/2008 -- BoatShowDirect.net, the premier Connecticut dealer of Fountain powerboats and service, was featured in Hot Boat Magazine. The trade magazine provides information, news, events and interviews with those in the boating industry.



The article titled “Killer on the Loose” describes how business partners Scott Mitchell and Joe Lamberti got into the industry and founded BoatShowDirect.net. Their business is in high-quality boutique fish and race boats, as well as top quality service and products.



“Lamberti has been involved with high-performance cars and boats since the 1960s,” wrote Hot Boat Magazine writer Judy Darby. “The partners’ business plan is high-performance based, including Lamberti’s CarShowDirect.net, which sells restored and original-equipment Corvettes and other vintage muscle cars in Rye, New York.”



The article also explains how the Fountain boat, Cat Killer, will be on display at BoatShowDirect.net. ‘“There are only a few dealer-owned and campaigned boats,”’ said Mitchell in the article. ‘“We feel that our ownership will strengthen customer relationships and our relationship with Fountain Powerboats. Fountain’s recent purchase of Baja Marine builds on its global domination of the powerboat market and it’s exciting for us to further that with the appearance of Cat Killer at important events.’”



The Cat Killer debut was on June 14 in New York City’s Poker Run and was also seen at the SBI race in Sarasota on July 4.



For more information, visit http://www.boatshowdirect.net.



About BoatShowDirect.net:

BoatShowDirect.net is the premier Connecticut dealer of Fountain powerboats and service. Their fully equipped Stratford waterfront facility homes over 220 boat slips and the service center. Customers are also encouraged to visit BoatShowDirect to test drive the boats.

