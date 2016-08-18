Bob Boyte Honda Announces the Arrival of the 2017 Honda Ridgeline

Brandon, MS -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/18/2016 --The all-new 2017 Honda Ridgeline has arrived at Bob Boyte Honda, and it is truly something special. The 2017 Ridgeline has been completely reimagined and then redesigned to take drivers anywhere from the city streets to the beach and through a tough day's work. Whether it's on or off the beaten path, the 2017 Ridgeline can handle anything with a powerful standard 280 horsepower 3.5L V6 engine, intelligent traction system, multi-link rear suspension, and unit-body construction. The smarter, more thoughtful design will make any drive in the 2017 Honda Ridgeline better than ever. Bob Boyte Honda has new 2017 Ridgeline models in stock now, and more are arriving frequently.



About Bob Boyte Honda

Bob Boyte Honda has won The Honda President's Award ten years in a row, and that's no accident. The award has come from an intentional emphasis on exceptional customer service, and that starts before customers even decide to buy a new car. Bob Boyte Honda offers helpful online research tools like model information pages and competitive comparisons, and they always keep customers up to date with all the latest Honda news. This premier Honda dealership has an impressive selection of new Honda models and certified pre-owned vehicles as well, and is committed to saving customers money on already low prices by offering specials on many new models. Commitment to customers and the community makes Bob Boyte Honda the leading Honda dealership in the Jackson, MS area.