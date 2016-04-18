Bob Boyte Honda Announces the Release of the 2016 Honda Civic Coupe

Brandon, MS -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/18/2016 --Bob Boyte Honda is happy to announce the release of the 2016 Honda Civic Coupe. This innovative new coupe offers Mississippi drivers a safe and comfortable driving experience in a fuel efficient, compact coupe. The Honda brand has long been associated with reliability and longevity, and in the 2016 Honda Civic Coupe, Bob Boyte Honda customers can stretch their fuel economy while they stretch their legs in the reimagined Civic Coupe.



Honda fans will be delighted to learn that the impressive 2016 Honda Civic Coupe was designed with performance in mind. For LX and EX trim levels, the standard 2.0-liter naturally aspirated four-cylinder engine produces 158 horsepower and can return 31 city/41 highway mpg when paired with the Continuously Variable Transmission. Drivers can also select a Honda Civic Coupe designated at the EX-T, EX-L, or Touring trim, which features the first ever Honda Civic turbocharged engine, good for 174 horsepower. This power is complemented by the hot handling of the Civic Coupe, thanks to standard MacPherson struts and Honda ACE body structure.



About The 2016 Honda Civic Coupe

The 2016 Honda Civic Coupe offers the latest in cutting-edge technology, taking driving into the next generation. Honda Satellite-Linked Navigation System comes standard on the Touring trim level, allowing drivers to find their way with ease. Thanks to the Multi-Angle Rearview Camera, drivers can take a look behind with normal, top-down, and wide viewing angles. The 2016 Honda Civic Coupe keeps drivers connected with Honda Connected Audio systems, including an available 10-speaker premium audio system, HondaLink, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and more.



The 2016 Honda Civic Coupe design makes safety the first priority, with the available Honda Sensing suite of driver-assistive technologies as a prime example of Honda safety design. The Lane Keeping Asssist System automatically adjusts to return the Honda Civic Coupe to the center of the lane, while Adaptive Cruise Control and the Collision Mitigation help you avoid danger ahead. Honda Sensing is available for the Civic Coupe Touring trim level.