Bob Boyte Honda Announces the Release of the 2017 Honda Accord Coupe

Brandon, MS -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/08/2016 --Honda has again shown customers that a sporty two-door coupe can be comfortable, sophisticated, and affordable. With a starting MSRP of just $24,025, the new 2017 Honda Accord Coupe comes with a level of class well above its price tag. The evolving exterior design of the new Accord Coupe is an example of how Honda is updating its image to show the world that it will remain at the cutting edge of design, technology, and value. Having held a coveted spot on the Car and Driver 10Best list on 30 different occasions, more than any other car, the new 2017 Honda Accord Coupe is clear evidence that Honda won't be letting off the throttle of their standards any time soon.



Drivers will appreciate the throttle response when behind the wheel of a new 2017 Honda Accord Coupe equipped with the standard 2.4-liter engine. Honda Earth Dreams technology combines with i-VTEC technology and more to achieve 185 horsepower while still earning up to 34 MPG. Customers will have three advanced transmissions to choose from, including a six-speed manual, a continuously variable transmission, and a six-speed automatic transmission. A more powerful V6 is also available with 278 horsepower and active cylinder management that allows this advanced engine to gain up to 32 MPG.



The performance of the new 2017 Honda Accord Coupe is monitored through digital and analog instrumentation, so drivers know exactly what is happening without distraction. Proving once again that performance can also be comfortable and affordable, every new Accord Coupe comes equipped with dual-zone climate control, passenger-side walk-in feature, a tilt-telescopic steering column, and more. All but the entry-level 2017 Accord Coupe come equipped with a ten-way power driver's seat, which can also be upgraded to include memory positions. With this higher level of comfort, comes a higher level of safety.



The Honda Accord Coupe has earned consecutive industry awards for being one of the safest cars on the road, and further improvements have made the 2017 model even safer. Advanced structural engineering has developed a body and frame for the Accord Coupe that absorbs and redirects harmful impact energy. This safer structural development has resulted in top 5-star NHTSA safety ratings across the board for the 2017 Accord Coupe. The engineers at Honda have taken occupant protection a step further with available driver assist technology to help prevent accidents completely. When equipped with Honda Sensing technology, the new Accord Coupe is able to detect if the vehicle begins to stray from the lane and respond by adjusting the steering to bring the vehicle back to the center of the lane. Also included in this technology is adaptive cruise control, collision mitigation braking, and other features that can be experienced at Bob Boyte Honda.



About Bob Boyte Honda

Serving Jackson, MS, Bob Boyte Honda has already started to receive 2017 Honda Accord Coupe models. Over the past decade, Bob Boyte Honda has earned recognition among the elite Honda dealerships in the nation with the coveted Honda President's Award. This is an award reserved only for the top dealerships that excel in every aspect of the automotive business. Further details about the new 2017 Honda Accord Coupe can be learned from Bob Boyte Honda in Brandon, MS at 2188 Hwy 18, Brandon, MS 39042, or by phone at (877) 722-6983.