Bob Boyte Honda Announces the Release of the All-New 2017 Honda Civic Hatchback

Brandon, MS -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/08/2016 --The iconic Honda Civic Hatchback is returning, and this time it has five doors. Arriving soon at Bob Boyte Honda, the all-new 2017 Honda Civic Hatchback combines European-inspired style with the convenience and versatility of a five-door hatchback. The 2016 Honda Civic Sedan earned prestigious recognition as the 2016 North American Car of the Year, and, along with the renowned Honda Civic Coupe, this new stylish and versatile hatchback shows that Honda is not hitting the brakes as it continues to bolster the performance and desirability of the Civic lineup.



Sharing the world-class platform of the tenth generation Honda Civic Coupe and Sedan, the all-new 2017 Honda Civic hatchback offers the same comfort, performance, and value along with additional versatility and updated new style. Five different trim levels will provide customers with options to meet a variety of needs. Each of these models will feature a turbocharged four-cylinder engine with a peak output of 180 horsepower and 177 lb/ft of torque. Customers will also be able to choose from an advanced continuously variable transmission or performance-inspired six-speed manual transmission.



Based on the newer and more stringent 2017 EPA requirements, drivers of the all-new 2017 Honda Civic Hatchback can expect up to 40 MPG. This level of efficiency finds the new five-door Honda Civic at the top of its class. The efficient turbocharged powertrain is carried on a sophisticated chassis that is more rigid and lightweight with fully independent suspension and hydraulic bushings at the front and rear. All of this is guided with variable gear ratio electric power steering and stopped with four-channel anti-lock disc brakes. Electronic brake distribution and hill start assist are also included in the brake system of the all-new 2017 Honda Civic Hatchback.



Inside, the new Civic Hatchback mirrors the sophistication and premium interior found in the Coupe and Sedan models, while providing a roomy interior of 122.9 cubic feet, best rear legroom of 36 inches, and class-leading cargo capacity.



Honda also expects the all-new 2017 Civic Hatchback will earn top-class safety ratings with the advanced frame and structural engineering. When combined with Honda Sensing technology, a suite of driver-assistive technology that includes collision mitigation braking, forward collision warning, adaptive cruise control, lane keep assist, and more, the new Civic Hatchback is expected to be one of the safest cars on the road. Bob Boyte Honda is currently scheduling appointments to show customers more about the all-new 2017 Honda Civic Hatchback.



About Bob Boyte Honda

Bob Boyte Honda is the premier Honda dealership serving Jackson, MS and has earned the prestigious Honda President's award every year over the past decade. Further information on the new 2017 Honda Civic Hatchback is available on location at 2188 Hwy 18, Brandon, MS 39042. Appointments to see the new 2017 Civic Hatchback can be reserved by phone at (877) 722-6983.