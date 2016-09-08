Bob Boyte Honda Announces the Release of the New 2017 Honda Accord Sedan

Brandon, MS -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/08/2016 --Honda once again proves why it is among the most highly renowned automotive manufacturers in the industry with the release of the new 2017 Honda Accord Sedan. Now available at Bob Boyte Honda, the new 2017 Accord Sedan provides all of what has made this model so popular over the last forty years. Exciting advancements in design, technology, performance, comfort, and more are just the beginning of what pulls the new 2017 Accord Sedan ahead of the market. This sedan portrays an air of confidence that is uniquely Honda, while showing that sophistication doesn't have to cost more.



The new 2017 Honda Accord Sedan enters the market with an MSRP starting at just $22,355. For this low price, customers receive an exterior design that includes an aluminum hood, LED taillights, automatic headlights, and more. Available exterior features include LED fog lights, one-touch power moonroof, LED headlights, and a lot more. While such features are rare in this class of midsize sedan, Honda has put forth further efforts to make the interior even more comfortable and convenient.



Up to a spacious 103.2 cubic feet of passenger space provides comfortable room for up to five passengers, while the 15.8 cubic foot trunk allows more luggage and cargo to be taken along for the ride. The rear seat also folds down to allow for larger items, and, at the higher trim levels, the 60/40 split rear seat provides even more options for taking both passengers and larger items. Every new 2017 Honda Accord Sedan is equipped with a rear center armrest and even dual climate control for even more comfort. Exciting available features such as ten-way power adjustable driver's seat with two-position memory settings, leather upholstery, front and rear heated seats, automatic-dimming rearview mirror, and much more allow customers to enjoy a uniquely equipped sedan for a wide range of needs. What's more is that the new 2017 Honda Accord Sedan performs as well as it comforts.



The standard 2.4-liter i-VTEC engine effectively combines power and economy with Honda's Earth Dreams technology. Among the technological advancements found in this engine is the ability to regulate the opening of the air-fuel intake valves as well as the exhaust valves. This means that no fuel is wasted at any speed, while 185 horsepower makes passing and merging easy. Other standard technologies such as drive-by-wire throttle management, Eco Assist System, and direct fuel injection allows this standard engine to gain up to 36 MPG. A 278 horsepower V6 engine is also available at the higher trim levels, and, by employing advanced variable cylinder management technology, this powerful engine is still able to gain up to 33 MPG.



