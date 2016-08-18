Bob Boyte Honda Compares a 2016 Honda Accord Sedan to the Mazda 6

Brandon, MS -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/18/2016 --Honda is one of the most popular and reliable car brands on the market. Bob Boyte Honda knows that. While there may be many options when searching for the perfect vehicle, a Honda is superior to all. In an effort to prove this, Bob Boyte Honda has just released a side-by-side comparison between the 2016 Honda Accord sedan and the 2016 Mazda 6. This in-depth comparison explores the design, performance, and safety differences between each model to show the specific ways the 2016 Accord sedan outdoes the Mazda 6. A 6-cylinder engine, standard Bluetooth technology, and available integrated navigation are just a few of the many advantages the 2016 Civic holds over the Mazda 6, but that's certainly not all. A large stock of new 2016 Honda Civic models are available at Bob Boyte Honda, so customers have the opportunity to experience one for themselves and see the distinct differences between the 2016 Civic and the Mazda 6.



About Bob Boyte Honda

Bob Boyte Honda has continually proved itself as the premier Honda dealership in Mississippi. They have been able to earn the Honda President's Award ten years in a row because of continuous customer satisfaction and excellence in service. As a member of the Brandon, MS community, Bob Boyte Honda is often involved in community events and sponsorships, along with serving community members by providing low prices and many specials on new or used Honda vehicles. A large selection of Honda models can always be seen on the Bob Boyte Honda lot, and satisfied customers willingly provide great reviews of services throughout the years of Honda ownership. All this and more has once again helped the team at Bob Boyte Honda prove that they are the leading Honda dealership in the Brandon, MS area.