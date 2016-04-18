Bob Boyte Honda Compares the 2016 Honda CR-v to the Mazda CX-5

Brandon, MS -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/18/2016 --Bob Boyte Honda proudly announces the 2016 Honda CR-V, coming to the Bob Boyte Honda new vehicle inventory near you in Brandon, MS. Offering outstanding power and fuel economy, plentiful passenger and cargo space, and the latest in automotive convenience and safety technology, the 2016 Honda CR-V delivers a high level of utility for a budget cost. The benefits of the 2016 Honda CR-V appear even more impressive with the contrast of the 2016 Mazda CX-5.



The 2016 Honda CR-V and the 2016 Mazda CX-5 may be similar in size but the 2016 Honda CR-V outmatches its Mazda counterpart in comfort and convenience. When not carrying passengers, the 60/40-split rear seat can fold flat for 70.9 cubic feet of cargo space; the Mazda CX-5 offers up to 64.8 cubic feet of cargo room. Staying connected in the 2016 Honda CR-V is easy, thanks to the unique HondaLink Next Generation smartphone integration and Bluetooth HandsFreeLink. Details like the available one-touch power moonroof and side mirrors with integrated turn indicators make the 2016 Honda CR-V a must drive crossover SUV.



For superior performance and fuel economy, the 2016 Honda CR-V is the clear choice. The 2016 Mazda CX-5 offers two engine options; yet, the 2.4-liter direct-injection engine in the 2016 Honda CR-V is more powerful than both, rated at 185 horsepower. The Available Real Time AWD system in the Honda CR-V senses traction loss and responds by automatically transferring power where it is needed for the best possible control. Unlike the Mazda CX-5, the 2016 Honda CR-V features a Continuously Variable Transmission, which helps the CR-V earn 26 city/33 highway mpg. Bob Boyte Honda is taking test drive appointments today for the opportunity to experience the 2016 Honda CR-V first hand.



Safety is the top priority of Honda designers and the 2016 Honda CR-V features the latest cutting-edge safety features. While the 2016 Mazda CX-5 can be equipped with its own suite of driver assistive features, it received a four-star rating for overall crash testing in government crash tests while the 2016 Honda CR-V received five out of five stars in NHTSA tests, as well as the Top Safety Pick + accolade. Collision avoidance is crucial, and to that end, the 2016 Honda CR-V can be equipped with a multi-angle rearview camera, LED daytime running lights, lane departure warning, adaptive cruise control, and other features. Find the new 2016 Honda CR-V near Jackson, MS at Bob Boyte Honda.



