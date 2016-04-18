Bob Boyte Honda Compares the 2016 Honda Odyssey to the Toyota Sienna

Brandon, MS -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/18/2016 --Bob Boyte Honda proudly carries the new 2016 Honda Odyssey among a selection of high-quality, high-value, low-cost family vehicles. When compared to competitors like the 2016 Toyota Sienna, the 2016 Honda Odyssey demonstrates its unique strengths and distinctive utility. The 2016 Honda Odyssey offers comfort and versatility for the whole family.



Most modern vehicles provide a degree of convenience and utility; and, while the specs of the 2016 Toyota Sienna are competitive, the 2016 Honda Odyssey offers exceptional standard and optional features. Seating in your vehicle should be convenient--the 2016 Honda Odyssey achieves this with an independent 2nd-row center seat, Wide-Mode 2nd-Row Seats, and the 3rd-Row Magic Seat, which folds flat in one motion for instant cargo space. Maximum cargo capacity is close between these two vehicles but the new Honda Odyssey offers more front leg room and rear leg room.



Compared with the 2016 Toyota Sienna, the new 2016 Honda Odyssey offers greater efficiency, more precise steering and handling, and overall, a more enjoyable ride. Boosted by technologies that include multi-point fuel injection, Eco Assist System, and Variable Cylinder Management, the 3.5-liter V6 engine in the Honda Odyssey achieves 19 mpg city/28 highway mpg, more than the Toyota Sienna, while rated at nearly equal Horsepower. Responsive steering is a hallmark of the Honda Odyssey, which features unit-body construction, electric power-assisted rack-and-pinion steering, and a multi-link double wishbone rear suspension.



In terms of safety, both vehicles are well-constructed to keep passengers protected, though the Honda Odyssey contains features not available on the Toyota Sienna. Available safety features unique to the 2016 Honda Odyssey include a multi-angle rearview camera and the LaneWatch blind-spot camera. When the rubber meets the road, the 2016 Honda Odyssey provides the safety Brandon, MS drivers need.



About Bob Boyte Honda

