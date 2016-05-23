Bob Boyte Honda Compares the 2016 Honda Pilot to the 2016 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Brandon, MS -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/23/2016 --In depth research from Bob Boyte Honda sheds light on the differences that separate the new 2016 Honda Pilot and the 2016 Jeep Grand Cherokee. The automotive market is currently loaded with options for midsize SUV models, so it is important to understand what each option provides for the money. When it comes to a long-lasting, versatile, and capable SUV, Honda and Jeep are two brands that enjoy exceptional reputations but there are some key distinctions to be aware of. The experts at Bob Boyte Honda have taken a close look at the 2016 Honda Pilot and the 2016 Jeep Grand Cherokee design, performance, and safety and this is what they have discovered.



Though the 2016 Honda Pilot and the 2016 Jeep Grand Cherokee both enter the market with similar price tags, it is clear that the new Honda Pilot is designed to provide drivers and passengers with more for their money. Perhaps most significantly, the new 2016 Honda Pilot is able to comfortably seat up to 8 passengers with three rows of seating. The 2016 Jeep Grand Cherokee is only able to carry up to 5 people with a passenger volume similar to that found in many sedans. This also means that the 2016 Honda Pilot is able to carry substantially more cargo with a maximum capacity of up to 83.9 cubic feet while the 2016 Jeep Grand Cherokee can only manage up to 68.3 cubic feet of maximum cargo capacity. The 2016 Honda Pilot is also designed to hold its value better down the road as seen in its superior residual values than what is offered by the 2016 Jeep Grand Cherokee.



The new Honda Pilot and the new Jeep Grand Cherokee come with similar power outputs at the entry level but when behind the wheel, it is clear that the 2016 Honda Pilot again has the advantage. Every new Honda Pilot is equipped standard with variable assisted steering that makes tight spaces like parking lots easier to navigate. Since it is nearly 500 pounds lighter, the new 2016 Honda Pilot will likely seem more powerful than the 2016 Jeep Grand Cherokee which comes with similar power ratings. Thanks to available all-wheel drive, the 2016 Honda Pilot also holds the advantage for traction over the new Jeep Grand Cherokee which is only available with 4-wheel drive as an upgrade.



About Bob Boyte Honda

Having earned the prestigious Honda President's Award an impressive nine times, Bob Boyte continues to be among the very best Honda dealerships in the country. From exceptional customer service to updated special offers on a huge selection of all the latest Honda models, the good people at Bob Boyte Honda are just getting started. Detailed research like this and continued partnership with community organizations is just further evidence that Bob Boyte Honda is a different kind of dealership.