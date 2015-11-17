Bob Boyte Honda in Brandon, Mississippi Announces the Restyled 2016 Honda Accord Coupe

Brandon, MS -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/17/2015 --Bob Boyte Honda is proud to announce big news for Mississippi commuters: the all-new 2016 Honda Accord Coupe is arriving in style. Optimized for efficiency but still fully appointed with the latest improvements in design, comfort, and safety. For Brandon, MS drivers seeking fuel-sipping performance and fully modern amenities in their next commuter coupe, the 2016 Honda Accord Coupe is the right choice and it's arriving at Bob Boyte Honda.



Redesigned and ready to go, the 2016 Honda Accord Coupe takes you further--literally. The Honda Accord Coupe is motivated by an In-Line 4-Cylinder engine paired with either a 6-speed manual transmission or the available continuously variable transmission with sport mode to achieve up to 35 mpg on the highway. With the available i-VTEC V-6 engine under the hood, you'll get an incredible 278 horsepower and the option of a 6-speed automatic transmission with sport mode.



Thanks to the latest cutting-edge features, the 2016 Honda Accord Coupe blurs the line between functional and fashionable. The aerodynamic lines of the Accord Coupe allow you to slice through the air efficiently while features like the available LED fog lights help you to see and be seen. The interior styling of the Accord Coupe is the crossroads of luxury and technology--you'll love having the comfort of leather-trimmed seats, 10-way power driver's seat, push button start, and more. Plus, it's hard to beat the convenience of the remote engine start, one-touch power moonroof, and 7" display audio system with HondaLink.



Peace-of-mind comes standard in the 2016 Honda Accord Coupe, which features the latest in safety technology and connectivity. Honda safety delivers 360-degree protection with features like the Road Departure Mitigation, Forward Collision Warning, Collision Mitigation Braking System, Lane Departure Warning, Lane Keeping Assist System, and Adaptive Cruise Control. With driver friendly technology that includes available Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Speed-Sensitive Volume Control, remote engine start, one-touch power moonroof, and more, the Accord Coupe keeps you in touch so you can focus on the road!



About the Dealership Serving Jackson and Meridian, Mississippi--Bob Boyte Honda in Brandon, MS

When you're searching for a new vehicle in Brandon, Mississippi, you have a local Honda dealership that's both award-winning and proud to serve you. As Mississippi's #1 Honda certified pre-owned dealer and the winner of the Honda president's award nine years in a row, Bob Boyte Honda knows how to serve Mississippi drivers. Look at the new Honda specials, complete new Honda inventory, and certified pre-owned vehicles. Bob Boyte Honda also offers general Honda services and special savings on Honda maintenance as well as discount offers on Honda parts and accessories.



