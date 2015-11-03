Bob Boyte Honda in Brandon, Mississippi Compares the 2015 Honda Accord Hybrid with the 2015 Toyota Camry Hybrid

Brandon, MS -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/03/2015 --Bob Boyte Honda in Brandon is proud to carry the new 2015 Honda Accord Hybrid, which excels in efficiency, power, and versatility. What's more, they're so confident that you'll love the Accord Hybrid that they welcome you to compare it to the 2015 Toyota Camry Hybrid, a key competitor.



Here's some information regarding these two vehicles.



When it comes to fuel efficiency, a hybrid vehicle should live up to high standards; after all, that's a large part of the purpose of a hybrid. While the 2015 Honda Accord Hybrid and the 2015 Toyota Camry Hybrid have similar power, the Accord Hybrid shines with an impressive 50 miles per gallon in the city and 45 miles per gallon on the highway; the Camry Hybrid, on the other hand, lags behind with 43 miles per gallon in the city and 39 miles per gallon on the highway. The highway fuel efficiency of the Camry Hybrid is only slightly more than the 36 highway MPG of the standard, non-hybrid Accord.



The Accord Hybrid also delivers on comfort, with more front headroom, front legroom, and front shoulder room than the Camry Hybrid. It also has interior features that are an improvement on those of the Camry Hybrid; while the entry-level Accord Hybrid has standard features like floor mats, illuminated vanity mirror, and stereo anti-theft, the Camry Hybrid lacks these as standard features. And with the alloy wheels of the Accord Hybrid, you're getting higher quality at a lower trim.



Safety is, of course, a huge concern--especially on today's increasingly crowded roadways. The Honda Accord Hybrid once again provides excellent safety, with five starts for the NHTSA Front Side Crash Test, Overall Side Crash Safety Rating, Overall Side Barrier Crash Safety Rating, Side Pole Crash Safety Rating, and Rollover Safety Rating. The Camry Hybrid gets five stars in many of these categories, but only four stars in the NHTSA Side Pole Crash Safety Rating and Rollover Safety Rating. Moreover, the Accord Hybrid has standard second-row head restraints on all trims, which is not so with the Camry Hybrid. In performance, comfort, and safety--and much more!--the Accord Hybrid is the clear choice.



About Bob Boyte Honda

