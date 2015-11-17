Bob Boyte Honda in Brandon, Mississippi Is Announcing the Arrival of the 2016 Honda Accord

Brandon, MS -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/17/2015 --The team at Bob Boyte Honda are happy to introduce the all-new, redesigned 2016 Honda Accord Sedan. This is the Accord as you've never seen it before, pulling ahead in fuel economy, plenty of available power, a bold new look, the latest in Honda passenger comfort and in-vehicle technology, and award-winning safety. You'll find the all-new 2016 Honda Accord in Brandon, Mississippi at Bob Boyte Honda, winner of the Honda President's Award nine years.



The newly redesigned 2016 Honda Accord Sedan features trip-extending fuel economy and impressive power under the hood. New 2016 Honda Accord Sedan models start with an In-Line 4-Cylinder engine with direct fuel injection and a 6-Speed Manual Transmission, earning 34 mpg on the highway. The base Accord LX trim delivers 185 horsepower while the Sport trim gives drivers a performance edge with 189 horsepower. A Continuously Variable Transmission with Sport Mode is an option for four-cylinder models, giving the Accord Sedan a fuel economy boost to 37 mpg on the highway and 31 mpg in combined driving. For even more power propelling your front wheels, Mississippi drivers can choose an Accord Sedan with a powerful i-VTEC V-6 engine, which generates 278 horsepower for miles of fun.



The redesign of the 2016 Honda Accord Sedan offers more than just a facelift. Between the 2016 Honda Accord LX, Sport, EX, EX-L, EX-L V-6, and Touring trims, there are plenty of new features, both aesthetic and practical, designed to enhance your driving experience. The new front and rear styling gives the Accord sedan a bold new look while available features like LED Fog Lights, Parking Sensors, and Rain-Sensing Variable Intermittent Wipers help you navigate the dynamic environment around you. Inside, the Accord Sedan is appointed with comforting aesthetic accents and cutting-edge technology--every commute can be free of stress with available features that include the dual-zone automatic climate control, leather-trimmed seats, 10-way power driver's seat with two-position memory settings, push button start, one-touch power moonroof, and more.



The all-new 2016 Honda Accord Sedan is already earning accolades for safety and consumer quality. In fact, the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety awarded the 2016 Accord Sedan the Top Safety Pick+ and the 2016 Accord earned a 5-Star Overall Vehicle Score from the Highway Traffic Safety Administration. Safety in the Accord starts with the Honda-exclusive ACE Body Structure. Honda engineers went above and beyond with available amenities like the multi-angle rearview camera and state-of-the-art Honda Sensing technologies including Road Departure Mitigation, Forward Collision Warning, Collision Mitigation Braking System, Lane Keeping Assist System, and Adaptive Cruise Control. Integrating cutting-edge technology and the Honda dedication to safety, the 2016 Honda Accord Sedan is the right pick for Mississippi drivers on the go.



About the Dealership Serving Jackson and Meridian, Mississippi--Bob Boyte Honda in Brandon, MS

When you're searching for a new vehicle in Brandon, Mississippi, you have a local Honda dealership that's both award-winning and proud to serve you. As Mississippi's #1 Honda certified pre-owned dealer and the winner of the Honda president's award nine years in a row, Bob Boyte Honda knows how to serve Mississippi drivers. Look at the new Honda specials, complete new Honda inventory, and certified pre-owned vehicles. Bob Boyte Honda also offers general Honda services and special savings on Honda maintenance as well as discount offers on Honda parts and accessories.



Contact your Bob Boyte Honda sales professional at 877-722-6983 and make the trip from Hattiesburg or Vicksburg to 2188 Hwy 18, Brandon, MS 39042 and find the latest 2016 Honda models.