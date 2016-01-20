Bob Boyte Honda in Brandon, MS Compares the 2016 Honda Civic Sedan with the 2016 Toyota Corolla

Brandon, MS -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/20/2016 --The new 2016 Honda Civic Sedan has arrived, and it's now available at Bob Boyte Honda! For customers searching for a compact sedan, however, the Toyota Corolla may also be another natural choice--but which one really provides a better value for the money? For a basic comparison, Bob Boyte Honda has put together the following information.



Looking at the starting price for the two vehicles, the Corolla has the lower starting price tag. However, once consideration is taken as to what each vehicle offers, the Civic gives much more. Take performance, for example: the Civic has a 2.0-liter I4 engine that generates 158 horsepower and 138 pound-feet of torque, compared to the Corolla's 1.8-liter I4 that puts out 132 horsepower and 128 pound-feet of torque. Conventional wisdom might suggest that the Corolla makes up for its lack of power through greater fuel efficiency, but this isn't the case: with a continuously variable transmission (which is available on the entry-level Civic, but not the entry-level Corolla), the Civic gets 41 miles per gallon on the highway, while the Corolla gets only 38.



In terms of quality of construction, it's clear that the Civic is built with greater care. For example: it has independent front and rear suspension and front and rear disc brakes. The Corolla has independent front suspension and front disc brakes, but its rear suspension is only semi-independent and it uses rear drum brakes. The entry-level Civic comes with 16" wheels, while the Corolla's wheels are only 15". When purchasing or leasing a car, it's important to get one that's built to the highest quality--and the Civic qualifies.



As far as comfort goes, the Civic once again has the edge. With 97.8 cubic feet of passenger volume and 15 cubic feet of cargo volume, the Civic is roomier than the Corolla (which has 97.5 cubic feet of passenger volume and 13 cubic feet of cargo space). Even the entry-level Civic has features like automatic climate control, which the entry-level Corolla lacks. Bob Boyte Honda has several Civic models available for test drives.



