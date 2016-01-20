Bob Boyte Honda in Brandon, MS Compares the 2016 Honda Pilot with the 2016 Toyota Highlander

Brandon, MS -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/20/2016 --Bob Boyte Honda is proud to announce that the new 2016 Honda Pilot is now available. The 2016 Pilot is a high-quality three-row crossover that has received incredible recognition, such as an "A" rating from Edmunds, a 2016 Best Buy Award from Kelley Blue Book, and the Top Safety Pick+ award from IIHS. However, those who are looking for a large crossover may also be drawn to the Toyota Highlander. These vehicles are similarly priced; however, the Pilot gives you so much more. Read on to learn more, courtesy of Bob Boyte Honda!



When you're looking for powerful and efficient performance, the Pilot comes out on top. It's powered by a 3.5-liter V6 engine that generates 280 horsepower and 262 pound-feet of torque. The entry-level Highlander comes with a 2.7-liter I4 engine that puts out 185 horsepower and 184 pound-feet of torque, but even the available V6 on the Highlander gets less power than the V6 on the Pilot, with 270 horsepower and 248 pound-feet of torque. You might think that the less powerful engines on the Highlander get better fuel efficiency, but this isn't the case. The Pilot can get up to 27 miles per gallon on the highway, while the Highlander gets up to 25 highway MPG.



When you're looking for a larger crossover, space is incredibly important. Both the Pilot and the Highlander have three rows of seating--but in pure space, the Pilot again has the advantage. It has 152.9 cubic feet of passenger volume and 16.5 cubic feet of cargo volume! The Highlander, by comparison, has only 144.9 cubic feet of passenger volume and 13.8 cubic feet of cargo volume. Even this amount of space can make a difference in comfort and carrying capacity, so the Pilot is the natural choice.



It's already clear that the 2016 Honda Pilot is the better choice--and that isn't even getting into safety and technological features. It's clear that the Honda Pilot is the way to go--and when you're looking for your Pilot, come by Bob Boyte Honda!



