Bob Boyte Honda in Brandon, MS Is Announcing the 2016 Honda Civic Sedan

Brandon, MS -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/17/2015 --At award-winning Bob Boyte Honda, the sales team is happy to announce the 2016 Honda Civic sedan. Featuring a distinctive design, modern amenities, and cutting-edge safety equipment, the 2016 Honda Civic sedan takes the idea of the dependable sedan into the future. With innovative and efficient performance, the 2016 Honda Civic is an easy pick for Mississippi drivers looking to save on fuel.



Style comes paired with substance in the 2016 Honda Civic sedan. The Honda Civic is the 10th-generation Civic and arrives on the scene with distinctive cut lines, available rain-sensing windshield wipers, and LED Daytime Running Lights. The new Civic embodies sleek with features like the Capless Fuel System, which makes refueling clean, simple, and easy. Inside, the 2016 Honda Civic offers flexible seating arrangements and comfort with 60/40 split rear seats, power front row seats, and heated seats.



The all-new 2016 Honda Civic sedan comes loaded with high-tech features. Drivers will love instant connectivity with the 7-inch Display Audio with Touch-Screen, Apple CarPlay, and in steering wheel controls. Amenities like the remote engine start, electric parking brake, and dual-zone climate control add a level of convenience that makes any commute happier. Honda safety makes use of cutting-edge technology--avoiding disaster is a lot easier thanks to Honda Sensing with Collision Mitigation Braking, Road Departure Mitigation, Forward Collision Warning, and Lane Departure Warning. The 2016 Honda Civic can even help do some of the driving with Lane Keeping Assist and Adaptive Cruise Control.



Every tank lasts longer in the efficient and powerful 2016 Honda Civic. With the available 1.5-liter turbocharged engine, the 2016 Honda Civic earns up to 42 mpg on the highway. The Continuously Variable Transmission optimizes efficiency while the improved rear suspension makes the drive smoother. Now at Bob Boyte Honda, Brandon, MS drivers can take a test drive and get a quote on the new and improved 2016 Honda Civic.