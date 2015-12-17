Bob Boyte Honda in Brandon, MS Offers the 2016 Honda Accord to Compete Against the 2016 Nissan Altima

Brandon, MS -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/17/2015 --At Bob Boyte Honda, the award-winning Honda 2016 Honda Accord has arrived, providing a competitive alternative to sedans like the 2016 Nissan Altima. Bob Boyte Honda, the 9-year consecutive winner of the Honda President's Award, is happy to announce the redesigned and retuned 2016 Honda Accord. With a stunning design, state-of-the-art technology, and powerful and efficient performance, the 2016 Honda Accord doesn't compete for your attention: it demands it.



Honda designers strove to set the New 2016 Honda Accord apart from a crowded field--and they succeeded by providing a variety of options within the Accord moniker and appointing each Accord model with a full slate of amenities. The 2016 Honda Accord is available in both sedan and coupe models, whereas Mississippi drivers will only find the Nissan Altima in a midsize sedan. Most closely comparable to the Nissan Altima, the 2016 Honda Accord sedan stands out on its own with available details that include LED fog lights, parking sensors, and rain-sensing variable intermittent windshield wipers. The cabin of the 2016 Honda Accord is uniquely designed and offers available features such as leather-trimmed seats, a 10-way power driver's seat, push button start, 60/40 split fold-down rear seatback, and a one-touch power moonroof.



The 2016 Honda Accord and 2016 Nissan Altima both can be outfitted with high-tech driver assistance features; the level of safety in the 2016 Honda Accord is apparent through its acclaim as IIHS Top Safety Pick+ award winner and Honda Sensing systems, which include Road Departure Mitigation, Forward Collision Warning, Collision Mitigation Braking, Lane Departure Warning. Additional driver assist systems, which are standard on the 2016 Honda Accord Touring trim level, include Lane Keeping Assist, Adaptive Cruise Control, and a Multi-Angle Rearview Camera.



Comparing the performance capabilities of the Honda Accord and the Nissan Altima makes the 2016 Honda Accord a clear pick for drivers from Jackson or Meridian, Mississippi. The available i-VTEC V-6 engine makes the