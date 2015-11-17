Bob Boyte Honda Is Proud to Announce the 2016 Honda CR-V

Brandon, MS -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/17/2015 --Commuters and families in the Brandon, Mississippi area have a new reason to celebrate--Bob Boyte Honda is happy to announce the arrival of the versatile 2016 Honda CR-V. Whether you're an on-the-go professional or a family that needs a little more space, the excellent fuel economy, spirited performance, and driver friendly technologies make the all-new 2016 Honda CR-V a great fit for drivers from Jackson, Meridian, and other nearby areas.



Big on space but not expense, the efficiently powerful performance of the 2016 Honda CR-V is designed to save you money, and stress, in the long run. Not only will five passengers be comfortable in the spacious 2016 Honda CR-V, you can get everyone to their destination without breaking the bank thanks to 27 mpg combined fuel economy. The 70.9 cubic feet of maximum cargo space lets you load up the CR-V with everything from groceries to hardware. Under the hood, the direct injection four-cylinder engine generates an impressive 185 horsepower. At Bob Boyte Honda, the 2016 Honda CR-V is available with either a naturally efficient front-wheel drivetrain or Real Time All-Wheel Drive for getting over unpaved roads with ease.



The five well-appointed 2016 Honda CR-V trim levels offer Mississippi drivers the modern convenience they deserve. Some of these available amenities include a power tailgate, one-touch power moonroof, smart entry, push button start, and more. Honda continues as a pioneer in connectivity with the 7-inch Display Audio touchscreen, steering-wheel mounted controls, Bluetooth HandsFreeLink, and the smartphone connected HondaLink Next Generation. Every drive is comfortable with available leather-trimmed upholstery and a 10-way power driver's seat!



The all-new 2016 Honda CR-V is designed with passenger safety first in mind. That's why, in addition to its ACE safety-oriented architecture, the 2016 Honda CR-V offers a multi-angle rearview camera, vehicle stability assist, and LED daytime running lights. For optimal safety with modern driver assist features, ask your Bob Boyte sales professional about a CR-V model with Honda Sensing. Honda Sensing offers state-of-the-art safety with Lane Departure Warning, Forward Collision Warning, Collision Mitigation Braking System, Adaptive Cruise Control, and Lane Keeping Assist System.



About the Dealership Serving Jackson and Meridian, Mississippi--Bob Boyte Honda in Brandon, MS

When you're searching for a new vehicle in Brandon, Mississippi, you have a local Honda dealership that's both award-winning and proud to serve you. As Mississippi's #1 Honda certified pre-owned dealer and the winner of the Honda president's award nine years in a row, Bob Boyte Honda knows how to serve Mississippi drivers. Look at the new Honda specials, complete new Honda inventory, and certified pre-owned vehicles. Bob Boyte Honda also offers general Honda services and special savings on Honda maintenance as well as discount offers on Honda parts and accessories.



Contact your Bob Boyte Honda sales professional at 877-722-6983 and make the trip from Hattiesburg or Vicksburg to 2188 Hwy 18, Brandon, MS 39042 and find the latest 2016 Honda models.