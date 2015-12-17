Bob Boyte Honda Is Proud to Announce the Arrival of the 2016 Honda Fit

Brandon, MS -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/17/2015 --The team at B Bob Boyte Honda is announcing the arrival of the all-new 2016 Honda Fit. The 2016 Honda Fit is already earning accolades, including a 5-Star Overall Vehicle Score from the NHTSA. This five-door hatchback is a great pick for Brandon, Mississippi drivers on the go who need flexible cargo and seating, go-anywhere efficiency, and high tech amenities.



With a variety of exterior color combinations and four interior configurations as you need them, the 2016 Honda Fit makes flexibility standard. The 2016 Honda Fit comfortably seats up to five passengers or makes room for up to 52.7 cubic feet of cargo space. The 2nd Row Magic Seat folds easily to create the space you need.



Jackson, Mississippi area drivers will connect to the latest tech features in the new 2016 Honda Fit. With HondaLink Next Generation and the 7-inch Display Audio Touch-Screen, all you need is a compatible smartphone to access all your favorite media on the go. Amenities like the smart entry, push button start, and one-touch power moonroof give you full control of the access over your vehicle. Safety is top priority of Honda designers and the 2016 Honda Fit can be equipped with features like the Honda LaneWatch side rearview camera, Multi-Angle Rearview Camera, Daytime Running Lights, and Vehicle Stability Assist with Traction Control.



The new 2016 Honda Fit saves Mississippi drivers big at the pump thanks to efficient performance. Under the hood, the 130-horsepower engine earns 41 mpg on the highway. Models with the Continuously Variable Transmission also get the ECON button, which adjusts fuel-consuming systems to perform more efficiently. A quick look at the colored Eco Assist bars on the sides of the speedometer helps drivers keep track of efficiency. Learn about all the above features and more at Bob Boyte Honda, your full-service Honda dealer near Jackson, MS