Bob Nelson Named General Manager of Vermilion Chevy, Continuing Exceptional Service with Worden Martin Group

Tilton, IL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/07/2014 --Vermillion Chevy, the leading Chevrolet dealer based in Tilton, recently named Bob Nelson as its general manager. In taking on his new role, Nelson continues his service with Worden Martin Group, the auto dealer’s parent company.



Nelson has more than 16 years of experience working with the Champaign-area auto group, having formerly served as general manager for Worden Martin Buick GMC, based in Savoy. As general manager of Vermilion Chevy, he is continuing to lead the way in providing the very best in service and quality to customers.



“I am very pleased to take on the role of general manager at Vermilion Chevy, one of the most respected auto dealers in Vermilion County,” said Nelson. “Over the years, I have learned a lot about what it means to serve customers with unparalleled attention and dedication. The Worden Martin Group operates the top stores in the area, offering the widest selection of new and pre-owned vehicles at competitive prices. It’s an honor to continue my service to such an upstanding organization.”



The Worden Martin Group operates several reputable auto dealers throughout east-central Illinois, including Worden Martin Buick GMC, Vermillion Chevy, Subaru of Champaign County, Illini Nissan and Champaign Ford City. The company’s stores offer a broad selection of top-quality automobiles, as well as flexible financing and leasing services. The Worden Martin Group is constantly developing new, exciting specials and great deals for its customers, from seasonal specials to everyday low pricing on new and pre-owned vehicles.



Vermilion Chevy provides some of the best new and certified pre-owned cars, trucks, SUVs and crossovers on the market today, specializing in the Chevrolet, Buick and GMC brands. The auto dealer also maintains a service department staffed by experienced automotive professionals who leverage the latest in diagnostic and repair equipment.



“As general manager of Vermilion Chevy, I plan to continue offering the types of exciting deals that have made the Worden Martin Group a highly sought-after automotive sales organization throughout the region,” Nelson said. “We will always be committed to delivering the greatest service and the best selection, keeping with our rich tradition of excellence.”



Vermilion Chevy is located at 1615 Georgetown Road in Tilton, and serves customers throughout Westville, Danville and the surrounding communities. The learn more about the auto dealer and browse its selection, visit http://www.vermilionchevy.com.