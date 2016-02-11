Bob Pierson to Speak at ROAM Mobile Food Conference in Las Vegas

Macclenny, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/11/2016 --Who better to help you learn about the process of building a food truck than from the man who builds them for a living: Bob Pierson, co-owner of custom food truck and concession manufacturer M&R Specialty Trailers and Trucks.



Next month, Pierson will take a few days away from building food trucks in his 12,000 sq. ft. facility in Macclenny, Florida, to attend the Roam Mobile Food Conference in Las Vegas on March 12th - 13th being held at the South Point Hotel and Casino, where he will help shed light on everything from finding a manufacturer to the nitty-gritty of making your dream a reality through the design/build process.



Bob Pierson's M&R Specialty Trailers and Trucks



Bob got into the food truck business nearly 10 years ago now, in 2007, after more than 40 years in the construction industry. First, he acquired M&R Specialty Trailers and Trucks and became a co-owner, while continuing his work in general contracting. Then, three years later, Bob shifted 100 percent of his focus to food trucks. He hasn't looked back since.



The Roam Mobile Food Conference 2016



"We are called Roam as a tribute to you: those who roam the streets in your food trucks making peoples' bellies full and hearts happy."



This March 12-13 will mark the third Roam Mobile Food Conference – the premier industry event for all things mobile food vending – and it's the perfect place for Bob to share his knowledge and experience on all things food trucks and discuss what to look for when evaluating a quality food truck for your business.



As part of the food truck and trailer builder panel, Bob will go on at 10:45-11:15 am on Saturday, March 12.



Other panels include information on food truck associations, insurance and finance, fire safety, permits, city codes and ordinances, social media, marketing and branding, and the all-important "how to be successful" in the mobile food industry.



Don't want to wait to see Bob at the conference in March? No sweat – just call 904-397-0246 and we'll discuss your plans for making your food truck dream a reality.