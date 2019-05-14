Bob Stanley of Bobbi-Toads Awarded 'Community Partner of the Year' by Chicago's Kelly YMCA

Chicago, IL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/14/2019 --Bob Stanley, co-founder of local kids' shoe and accessory brand Bobbi-Toads, was awarded the 2019 Community Partner of the Year Award by the Kelly YMCA of Metropolitan Chicago.



The award, for exceptional dedication and commitment to the Kelly Hall YMCA After-School program, was presented to Bob by Ken Maddox and Maurice Fears, who are the sports program director and executive director at Kelly, respectively.



Bob and his daughter, Jacki, co-founded Bobbi-Toads in 2012 after a vivid dream Bob had in which he was told to start a shoe brand with sneakers that had a unique paintable toe feature. In the same dream, Bob was also told to give back to his community.



Since the company's incorporation, Bob and Jacki are dedicated to giving back 30% of profits to charities locally, nationwide, and globally. The family puts concentrated effort into spending time with kids and families who are underprivileged and underserved.



Bobbi-Toads is proud to be recognized by the Kelly YMCA, and will continue to strive for excellence in its community. For more information, please visit www.bobbitoads.com, or find them on Facebook and Instagram.