Bobby Pierce Wins with Champion Racing Oil

Clinton, MO -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/31/2017 --Pierce, sponsored by Champion Racing Oil took the lead from Earl Pearson Jr. on lap 87 and then pulled away for his third crown-jewel victory in less than a year. The 20-year-old became the 12th different driver to win the Show-Me 100, a race his father, Bob, finished in the top-five on four different occasions.



Pearson led 86 of the 100 laps to ultimately finish second in the Carlton and Kemp Lamm-owned Longhorn Chassis Ford with Tim McCreadie taking third in the Sweeteners Plus, Pro Power, Longhorn. Scott Bloomquist; the only 5-time winner of the annual Memorial Weekend event; finished in fourth and Jonathan Davenport, the 2015 champion of the race came from the 30th starting spot to finish fifth.



"I just want to thank a lot of people associated with this car, Champion Racing Oil, Hoker Trucking, Allgayer Inc, Champion Spark Plugs, Premier Waste Services, Berger's Marina, Carnaghi's Towing, Platinum Race Cars, and Pro Power Engines," said Pierce.



Champion draws on the success of its racing roots in producing a line of engine oils designed for high performance racing applications and are available in numerous synthetic blends and full synthetic viscosities.



Champion Racing Motor Oils contain a proprietary TVSĀ® (Thermal Viscosity Stabilizer), special lubricity modifiers, and a premium level of anti-wear additives which includes a high quantity of ZDDP. These additives are proven to meet the lubrication demands of competition engines, create a tough film strength, which controls wear and provides more horsepower and torque in Dynamometer testing.



Champion Racing Oils are suitable for use in all competition and race engines especially those using flat tappet and/or roller cams operating at high RPM's and requiring high-pressure valve springs. These "purpose-built" racing oils are offered in a popular range of multi-viscosity SAE grades and formulated to meet the demands of most of today's high performance race engines.



