Boca Raton Dermatologist Dr. Laura Skellchock Now Offers a Minimally Invasive Facelift Procedure Called the "S Lift"

Patients of Dr. Laura E. Skellchock at Integrative Dermatology in Boca Raton, FL now have access to one of the latest procedures available in the industry that can help them achieve a more youthful appearance without major surgery. The "S-Lift" is one of the latest offerings from Dr. Skellchock that is done in-office with local anesthesia, a mild sedative, and only requires minimal downtime. The "S-Lift" procedure is much less invasive than a traditional face-lift, requiring less extensive incisions and fewer risks, but still provides drastically improved aesthetics to the lower third of the face and neck.



The "S-Lift" procedure is designed to improve the sagging appearance of the face and neck without affecting the position of the brow and forehead or the appearance of the eyelids. It is particularly appealing to healthy men and women who are not interested in undergoing a major surgical procedure, but would still like to achieve a more youthful, refreshed appearance for their face.



From start to finish, the "S-Lift" procedure takes about 2-3 hours and is performed in Dr. Skellchock's office-based surgical facility. The procedure gets its name from the shape of the incision that is located just inside the hairline and in front of the ear that is shaped like a narrow "S." This incision allows Dr. Skellchock to remove approximately one inch of skin, after which she can lift and re-align the lower face and neck to achieve the desired results.



Dr. Skellchock's expertise with these types of face-lift procedures results in very minimal pain or bruising associated with the procedure. Typically patients can manage any resulting discomfort from the procedure with Tylenol. Stitches are removed after 6-7 days following the procedure and patients are able to return to work or daily activities within 3-5 days. The placement of the incision results in minimal scarring that is well hidden within the hairline.



In addition to the "S-Lift" procedure, Dr. Skellchock offers a full lineup of cosmetic services for Boca Raton patients, including eye treatments, skin tightening, chemical peels, scar revisions, hair removal, and more.



About Dr. Skellchock

Dr. Laura E. Skellchock is an alumnus of the University of Arizona College of Medicine. After completing medical school, she went on to fulfill a dermatology residency at the University of California, San Diego School of Medicine. She has nearly two decades of experience in the dermatology field and has been practicing at her Boca Raton location since 2007.



