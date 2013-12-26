Boca Raton Plastic Surgeon Dr. Rafael Cabrera Unveils New Procedure, TheSmarterLift, a Quick-Recovery Facelift Procedure Performed Under Local Anesthesia or Light Sedation

Boca Raton, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/26/2013 --Well known and respected plastic surgeon Dr. Rafael C. Cabrera of Plastic Surgery Specialists of Boca Raton announces his new quick-recovery facelift procedure,TheSmarterLift™. Featured in the January 2014 issue of the Boca Observer, Dr. Cabrera discusses the benefits of this procedure such as the use of local anesthesia or light sedation, minimal downtime, minimal risk and affordability. “Most patients do not have the luxury of extensive downtime,” says Dr. Cabrera. “However, patients don’t need to lower their standards and seek out ‘factory’ surgery or have an ‘informercial’ facelift to meet their needs,” he says.



Dr. Cabrera has been in private practice for over 16 years and specializes in the face, eyes and neck, helping thousands achieve their aesthetic goals. This extensive experience helped Dr. Cabrera to develop this new procedure. “Finding the time in their busy schedule to recover is usually the biggest obstacle for many patients when considering a facelift procedure,” explains Dr. Cabrera. “It was time to incorporate another alternative for this group of patients,” he says. Dr. Cabrera goes on to explain that compromises on the results and safety are absolutely unacceptable and that TheSmarterLift™ is different from other “quick-recovery” facelifts. TheSmarterLift™ is tailored to fit the specific needs of each patient and will deliver natural looking results without any awkward tightness, distortion to the corners of the mouth or the dreaded ‘wind tunnel’ look. Dr. Cabrera performs TheSmarterLift™ in about one to two hours, no overnight stay is required and prices are all-inclusive. TheSmarterLift™ may not be right for everybody, so a consultation with Dr. Cabrera is needed to determine what options are right for each individual.



Dr. Cabrera is holding a special event on January 30th and February 13th from 5:00pm-7:00pm to discuss his new quick recovery facelift procedure, TheSmarterLift™. In addition, Dr. Cabrera will discuss non-surgical options that can take years off your face in just minutes! Call Melissa at 561-393-6400 to reserve your spot today! Space is limited. Hors d’oeuvres and refreshments will be served. Facility tours will be available. Every attendee will receive a $50.00 Gift Card towards any injectable treatment*, enter drawing for complimentary treatment of either Xeomin, Radiesse or Belotero & other great prizes. Some restrictions apply.



About Plastic Surgery Specialists

Plastic Surgery Specialists of Boca Raton is committed to excellence. Dr. Cabrera is a Board Certified Plastic Surgeon and trained with the “masters” at New York University Institute of Reconstructive Plastic Surgery. In practice for over 16 years, Dr. Cabrera has a state-of-the-art surgical facility including four fully-accredited operating suites that offer the highest standard in patient safety and comfort. Performing more than 12,000 surgeries, Dr. Cabrera has an unparalleled safety record and utilizes the safest surgical and anesthetic approaches.