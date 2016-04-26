Bodhi Tree Collections Charms Consumers with Customizable Organic Handmade Decor for the Home

Santa Monica, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/26/2016 --Linking artisans from around the world Bodhi Tree Collections combines elements of nature and minimalistic design with panache and style to bring something new to bathroom and vanity countertops. Over the past three years Michelle Phillips, the founder of Bodhi Tree Collections, has distributed her eco-friendly designs throughout homes and resorts from New York to Florida and Hawaii to Aruba. With a following of environmentally conscious consumers, she's evolving her tabletop designs made from bamboo and natural lacquer by giving greater breadth and utility to the line with interchangeable metal charms.



To celebrate Bodhi Tree Collections is giving fans the chance to be a part of the creative process through the launch of their Indiegogo campaign http://igg.me/at/bodhitree whereby style mavens can be the first to obtain the customizable pieces, supporting a network of artisans, while having a say in the next iteration of designs and charms to come. Achieving the campaign's funding goal will make it possible to complete the fulfillment of orders for all campaign backers as a further step in serving consumers in this market.



This new line of minimalistic home decorative items, developed and responsibly sourced by Bodhi Tree Collections, combine thoughtful base shapes made of spun bamboo that are lightweight and durable, with interchangeable metals charms. The bamboo base shapes take various forms including a tissue box, a toothbrush holder that can be transformed into a soap dish, a vanity tray, and multiple sizes of candleholders with hand-poured soy based candles inside. Each gorgeous on their own, together showcase a collection that is as lovely as they are useful.



Included with each collection piece is an interchangeable metal charm, specially designed by Phillips, in the shapes of a seashell, heart, horseshoe, fleur de lis and a pumpkin that can be mixed and matched with each base shape for ultimate customization. The charms themselves are made using recycled metal, and are locally sourced in Southern California. Bodhi Tree Collections is particularly interested in supporting local companies or non-profits to create charms that would be unique to them.



This is just the beginning of a new era for Bodhi Tree Collections, as Phillips looks to join together more artists and non-profits within her network. The Indiegogo campaign invites backers to voice their concepts for new charm designs for Bodhi Tree Collection's next home selection.



"The sky is the limit," says Phillips of her new designs, "I envision this as an opportunity to create meaningful pieces of art that represent a holistic understanding of the world and materials that bring each piece to life." She invites charitable organizations to be a part of the process so that Bodhi Tree Collections can develop charms that continue to give back in new an exciting ways.



"Bodhi Tree Collections was created with an understanding of the strength and peace that a life of shared happiness can offer." Phillips said.



The Indiegogo funding campaign will offer perks including a bamboo and white lacquer candle holder, a soap dish, a tissue box, a makeup brush or toothbrush holder, and a large decorative tray. This initial special edition offering features natural bamboo pieces with white lacquer and a charm to accompany each base shape.



Making a campaign contribution through Indiegogo is just one way to demonstrate support for Bodhi Tree Collections. Phillips encourages everyone to connect with the brand on social media to share inspiring travel stories of rural village sustainability and its creative traditions; Bodhi Tree Collections has a growing presence on Twitter, Facebook, Pinterest and Instagram. Likewise, sharing the brand's Indiegogo campaign and overall vision with family and friends, whether online or by word of mouth, can help Bodhi Tree Collections build the necessary momentum to bridge the gap of global unity through shared life experiences.



About Bodhi Tree Collections

Michelle S. Phillips has circled the world at least half a dozen times and every time she returns to her home in the US she brings with her beautiful and unique gifts for her friends and loved ones. She first discovered the gorgeous handmade treasures fashioned from bamboo and natural lacquer when she was visiting northern Vietnam in 2012. Having developed a knack for identifying hidden treasures in exotic locales, through Bodhi Tree Collections, she is helping boutiques and specialty gift shops across the USA share items never before available in the US with their valued clients.