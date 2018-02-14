Bodi Bag Makes a Beautiful Difference: Inside and Out, the Bodi Bag Is Eco-Friendly, Globally Conscious, Functional and Fun

Culver City, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/14/2018 --Net Effects Traders, a socially responsible business committed to "Trade instead of Aid," introduces the Bodi Bag. Great for the gym, yoga or travel, it is beautiful in more ways than one.



Bodi Bag is Beautiful Design



Not just another trendy gym bag, the Bodi Bag is an innovative, fresh approach to design and production combining the "best of the best" features with unique re-purposed durable net material in fashion friendly colors. All the while providing training and fair wage jobs to disenfranchised Cambodians.



The Bodi Bag is a very practical 3-in-1 design, including a large main bag, a toiletry bag, and a personal net bag that adapts to anyone's unique style and needs. Designed with guys and gals, baby boomers and millennials in mind, the bags come in a range of colors from traditional black to trendy turquoise.



The multi-functional design and signature features, such as the double-double zipper, make the Bodi Bag convenient to pack and easy to access. A separate compartment keeps dirty shoes or sweaty gym clothes away from everything else. Internal sleeves protect electronics, and the convenient key fob means never searching for keys again.



Bodi Bag is Beautiful for the Planet



All Bodi Bags are zero-waste! They are made from repurposed industrial netting and free of lead and hazardous dyes. All materials used in the Bodi Bag are water-resistant, stain-resistant, and durable.



The Bodi Bag by Net Effects lives up to its claims of being durable, adaptable, packable and ethically made. "When you carry a Bodi Bag you carry a bag you love that carries a message of hope and lasting change," says Ardice Farrow, Founder of Net Effects.



Bodi Bag is Beautiful for People



The Net Effects Traders team is inspired by the courage and resilience of the disenfranchised women of Cambodia and Southeast Asia who create these bags. "For over 10 years, our design and production partner has provided the disenfranchised, the hearing impaired and those disabled from polio or landmine explosions with the opportunity to become talented and accomplished artisans," says Farrow. "Their jobs as artisans build their skills as well as well as their self-confidence."



Each Bodi Bag will be accompanied by a card with a photo and the story of the artisan who created the bag. Globally aware purchasers will appreciate the positive impact that their purchase is having on the impoverished women and men of Cambodia.



Net Effects recently won top prize at the women's entrepreneurial competition "She Tank" and will soon be showcased on Jeff Hoffman's internet show Race for the Top.



Net Effects Traders is committed to bringing fresh, eco-friendly and forward-thinking designs, colors and styles to shoppers and fans while providing life changing opportunities to disenfranchised Cambodia ans. Each purchase creates training and fair wage jobs and healthy working conditions, builds self-esteem and confidence, and empowers women and men to escape the bonds of generational poverty that has trapped them for so long.