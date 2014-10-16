Newton, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/16/2014 --Bodkin Design and Engineering LLC (BD&E), an electro-optic systems and solutions design-to-build firm, is pleased to announce a new line of thermo-electrically driven blackbody radiometric reference sources available immediately in stock or customized models. BD&E develops next generation infrared (IR) equipment according to exacting standards that provide precise IR emission over the Mid-Wave Infrared (MWIR) and Long Wave Infrared (LWIR) spectral bands. These products are built for applications such as thermal imaging calibration, target projection, and infrared detector/pyrometer characterization. USB connectivity allows radiometric calibration and correction to be accomplished using single-point, two-point, or on-the-fly methods, infinity focus testing, and Minimum Resolvable Temperature Difference (MRTD) measurements.



Available in different sizes, the rapid blackbody systems and accessories available from BD&E include the MRDT-50 Differential Blackbody, MRDT-X Differential Blackbody, BB-100 Single Point Blackbody, OEM Blackbodies, BBC-58 Collimator, and customized blackbody resolution targets.



The key features of these systems include:



-Digital interface via RS 232 or USB connection for automation/data logging

-Windowless, and frost-free operation at sub-freezing temperatures (100 to -40°C)

-Thermo-electric drive for hot and cold set-point in a single unit

-Faster slew rates and settling time compared to resistive heater devices

-Emissivity >0.95

-Removable custom bar target for differential temperature testing



The Principal at BD&E, Andrew Bodkin said, “Bodkin Design blackbody systems are designed to support future IR imagers with our advanced thermal imaging calibration technology. We are committed to developing customer-driven solutions including this comprehensive line of bench-top differential, single-point, and built-in OEM blackbody systems. Our products go beyond just meeting calibration needs to provide you with high precision and reliable radiometric performance, thus maximizing your product’s uptime and productivity.”



BD&E also offers custom-engineered products to suit your specific requirements.



