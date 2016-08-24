Body Care Infused with Organic Botanicals and Healing Crystals

Kelowna, BC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/24/2016 --Crystal Hills Organics is starting a hot new trend in body care by synergistically blending exquisite flowers, beneficial herbs, and high-vibration crystals. Founder and CEO of Crystal Hills Organics, Andrea Sazwan, says the products are truly unique as their formulas are made by incorporating the active constituents of botanicals as well as the healing energetic traits of crystals.



Sazwan says her mission is to promote a health-conscious lifestyle that promotes the healing powers of nature and the high vibration of crystals. In addition to their body care products, Crystal Hills also has a blog that features DIY beauty, healthy recipes, wellness and information on crystals and botanicals. She really wants people to get back to basics and incorporate a bit of nature to experience optimum health in their lives.



About Andrea Sazwan

Even though her background is in biosciences and occupational health and safety, Sazwan says that one of her true passions has been learning about traditional remedies and natural alternatives that complement modern medicine. She went on to become a chartered herbalist and reiki master healer, and then studied organic skincare formulation. She loves reading about ancient methods and discovering what past healers may have used. Gathering information about crystals has definitely been one of her favourites. "Since ancient times, crystals have been prized for their beauty, to symbolize power and for their healing capabilities. These days, it seems that more and more of humanity is rediscovering their special qualities to help restore balance in our hectic and stressful lives". She believes that what we apply on our body is just as important as the food we eat in restoring and maintaining the body's harmony and vitality. It's with these ideals that Crystal Hills Organics was formed.



For more information, please visit http://crystalhills.com/



