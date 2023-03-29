New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/29/2023 --Body Proud AKS is passionate about helping women reach their wellness goals through labiaplasty surgery for Greenwich, CT, Ridgefield, NJ, NYC, Manhattan, Brooklyn, Manhasset, and the surrounding areas.



Labiaplasty surgery is a safe and common vaginal surgery that changes the shape and reduces the size of the labia minora. The goal of labiaplasty ranges from increased comfort, aesthetic appeal, enhanced sexual wellness, and overall improved confidence.



When considering labiaplasty surgery, many women have questions regarding recovery. Most of these questions start with "how long does it take". Body Proud AKS has answered these questions, which you can find below.



How long does it take to fully recover from labiaplasty surgery?

Typically, women recover from the labiaplasty surgery in an average of 6 weeks.



How long until a woman can go back to work after labiaplasty surgery?

In general, a woman can go back to work 1 week following her labiaplasty surgery, given that her job does not involve strenuous physical activity.



How long does it take to return to exercise after labiaplasty?

Women should wait at least 4-6 weeks after their procedure to engage in strenuous exercise.



How long does a woman have to wait to have sex after labiaplasty?

Most women can return to a normal sex life 6 weeks after their labiaplasty procedure.



About Body Proud AKS

Body Proud AKS is proud to help women reclaim their wellness and confidence through labiaplasty surgery for Greenwich, CT, Ridgefield, NJ, NYC, Manhattan, Brooklyn, Manhasset, and the surrounding areas. Whatever the motivation for requiring labiaplasty surgery, the team of compassionate healthcare professionals at Body Proud AKS comes alongside clients to enable them to achieve their wellness goals. Led by experienced, board-certified OB/GYN Albert Sassoon, MD, Body Proud AKS brings ample expertise to the table.



When women choose Body Proud AKS for their labiaplasty surgery, they can have peace of mind knowing that they are in good hands. Visit www.bodyproudaks.com to learn more about labiaplasty surgery in Greenwich, CT, Ridgefield, NJ, NYC, Manhattan, Brooklyn, Manhasset, and the surrounding areas.