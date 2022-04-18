Body Proud AKS Emerges at Its Best for Vaginal Rejuvenation in Manhattan, NYC, Brooklyn, Manhasset, Greenwich, CT, and Ridgefield, NJ

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/18/2022 --Though aging leaves its mark on both genders, women often have to deal with more side effects than their other half. Age and the responsibility of childbirth usually take their toll on a woman's body. The vagina loses its tightness, which often leads to discomfort while physically intimate with their partners. The charm soon leaves the relationship leading to an end. Things, however, have changed with procedures like vaginal rejuvenation, vaginal reconstruction surgery, or vaginal tightening in Manhattan, NYC, Brooklyn, Manhasset, Greenwich, CT, and Ridgefield, NJ from Body Proud AKS.



Dr. Albert Sassoon and the designated surgical team at Body Proud AKS, on the Upper East Side of Manhattan, NYC, offer nonsurgical and surgical treatments to reshape lax tissues, tighten pelvic wall muscles, and address issues related to menstruation and bladder control.



Dr. Sassoon and the surgical team at Body Proud AKS offer vaginal rejuvenation and vaginal reconstruction to restore your vaginal musculature to address health issues due to aging and childbearing. These surgical and nonsurgical procedures can help tighten the vaginal canal, reshape the vulva area, tighten the pelvic wall muscles, and reduces bulging tissues prolapsing from the vagina by lifting the bladder and reducing the rectum to the original position.



It is all about wellness for women when it comes to procedures like this, and Dr. Sassoon is one of the best who can help female clients achieve the best results. Body Proud AKS has lived up to its reputation, and over the years, they have garnered the faith of their clients through their excellent work.



Get in touch with them without any second thoughts. The team at Body Proud AKS will always be around to help one make the decision that is best suited to them. Schedule an appointment for vaginal rejuvenation in Manhattan, NYC, Brooklyn, Manhasset, Greenwich, CT, and Ridgefield, NJ.



Call 212-288-1669 for more details.



About Body Proud AKS

Body Proud AKS offers Labiaplasty Surgery, Vaginal Reconstruction, Laser Vaginal Rejuvenation, Vaginal Tightening, Vaginal Prolapse Surgery, and more in Manhattan NYC, Brooklyn, Manhasset, NY, Greenwich, CT, Ridgefield, NJ, and the surrounding areas.