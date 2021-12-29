Body Proud AKS Excels in Providing Labiaplasty in NYC and Manhattan, New York

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/29/2021 --Every woman wants to celebrate their body. Age has its way of taking a toll upon the body, but that does not mean that women have to give up on their beauty or their physical desires. With labiaplasty, women can now continue enjoying their intimate wellness without feeling ashamed or low esteem. Albert Sassoon MD can help in this regard. He is the founder of Body Proud AKS, as a concierge practice located on the Upper East Side of Manhattan serving Manhasset, Long Island, Brooklyn, Greenwich, CT, Ridgefield, NJ, and nearby areas. Women can get in touch with Dr. Sassoon and discuss the benefits of labiaplasty in NYC and Manhattan, New York.



A woman's body undergoes a lot of change, either for old age or childbearing. There are several other reasons too for a woman losing their labial elasticity. Many women also experience the same issues from birth or adolescence. As a result of these reasons, the labial tissues become loose, elongated, and misshaped. Many women suffer from low esteem and confidence in getting physically intimate with their partners because of this. At the back of their mind, they feel that because of the loose labia, they will not be able to give their partners the pleasure that they desire. Due to this, many relationships often suffer and see their end. Thankfully, that does not need to happen anymore. Labiaplasty has changed the way of life for many women. This surgical procedure helps get the labia back in place as it was before. The size of the labia is reduced, allowing one to get back their physical intimacy with their partner. The result is increased confidence in oneself and improving the body image.



Albert Sassoon, MD, is a board-certified OB/GYN in New York City who has spent more than two decades specializing in restoring patients' intimate wellness with vaginal surgery, specifically vaginal revitalization and vaginal reconstruction as well as labiaplasty. He has helped women regain their intimate lives and get back the charm in their personal lives. Body Proud AKS has 25 years of experience in women's health care, and they also provide vaginal rejuvenation in NYC and Manhattan, New York.



About Body proud AKS

Body proud AKS has 25 years of experience in women's health care and currently provides gynecologic services at Body Proud AKS, located on Manhattan's Upper East Side.