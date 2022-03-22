Body Proud AKS Is the Best Place to Get Labiaplasty in NYC, Manhattan, and Brooklyn, New York

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/22/2022 --Gone are the times when women had to live with the bodily changes that time or child-bearing gifted them. Modern women can continue to stay beautiful and enjoy the pleasures of a blissful marital life, all thanks to Body Proud AKS. They stand true to their name, as they have successfully helped many women regain their physical intimacy prowess. Women no longer have to feel down or be ashamed about how their external genitals look. While it is age, genetics, or pregnancy, the effects caused by these can now be reversed successfully, without any harm or side effects on the person undergoing the same. Under the able guidance of Board-certified OB/GYN Dr. Albert Sassoon, Body Proud AKS carries out labiaplasty in NYC, Manhattan, and Brooklyn, New Yor.



Body Proud AKS is a concierge practice located on Manhattan's Upper East Side serving Manhasset, Long Island, Brooklyn, Greenwich, CT, Ridgefield, NJ, and nearby areas. Body Proud AKS offers two surgical methods. Trim Labiaplasty and Wedge Labiaplasty. All women can get in touch with Dr. Albert Sassoon to consult on which procedure would be suitable for them. The doctor and the able team have handled many successful surgeries and can be relied upon. However, consultation and knowledge sharing are mandatory since all patients are not always the same, and their bodies will have different requirements. Though both the practices are safe, each has a different outcome.



Though the trim method is the most commonly used surgical approach for labiaplasty, Dr. Sassoon believes that most sensual feelings become greatly diminished and therefore does not hold this technique in regard. He is inclined more towards the Wedge method, a newer technique, and involves removing a pie-shaped tissue section from both sides of the labia minora. This method might take time, but the result is more natural-looking and helps maintain the sensual feeling of the labia. The outcome of its success rate can be derived from the clinical studies, which reflect a higher percentage of women being happy and comfortable with the procedure.



Body Proud AKS also offers vaginal rejuvenation surgery in NYC, Manhattan, and Brooklyn, New York.



Call 212-288-1669 for more details.



