Body Proud AKS Offers Labiaplasty Surgery in Manhattan, NYC, Greenwich, CT, Brooklyn, Manhasset, and Ridgefield, New Jersey

Women can lose a lot as far as their physical appearance as time passes. With age, delivery, and genetics, women tend to lose the shape of these delicate structures. The outer folds of the labia minora often tend to hang below the labia majora. This creates a lot of obstruction to the vagina or interferes with the clitoral hood, which can significantly hinder one's physical intimacy. Many women complain about pain and discomfort because of the long labia while exercising or wearing a swimsuit.



Body Proud AKS offers two surgical methods. Trim Labiaplasty and Wedge Labiaplasty.



The trim method is the most commonly used surgical approach for labiaplasty. Surgeons trim all around the labia to achieve a smaller look with this method. Dr. Sassoon believes that most sensual feelings become greatly diminished and therefore does not hold this technique in regard. The trim technique removes the darkest part of the labia, but the wedge technique can also come up with the same result. Compared to the trim method, the Wedge method is a newer technique, and this involves removing a pie-shaped section of tissue from both sides of the labia minora. This method is also time-consuming, but the result is more natural-looking and helps maintain the sensual feeling of the labia. Hence, this is the most opted one and commercially accepted.



In clinical studies, it has been proved more than 90% of patients who've had the procedure reported they were delighted with the results.



