Body Proud AKS Offers Solutions for Vaginal Tightening in Manhattan, NYC, Brooklyn, Manhasset, Greenwich, CT, and Ridgefield, NJ

Age does not mean the end of physical pleasures for women. Many complain of vaginal laxity that comes with age and all the changes that a woman faces during her life. Women choosing to live with those changes meant sacrificing their need for physical pleasure. Things can be turned around thankfully with the advancements in the concerned field.



Opting for vaginal tightening surgery is much in vogue now, and there is nothing to fear in the process. The vaginal tightening surgery helps restore vaginal musculature to address certain feminine health issues most commonly caused by aging and childbearing. This surgery involves bringing the muscles and tissues back into their original condition and location. It takes the excess vaginal tissues and separates them from the uterine or rectal tissues that are pushing (prolapsing) into the vagina.



Apart from the vaginal tightening surgery, Laser vaginal rejuvenation works on a cellular level to restore vaginal tissues and addresses vaginal dryness and inelasticity. This procedure, however, does not help with reducing discomfort and painful intercourse, and it cannot correct over-stretched muscles or prolapses.



Vaginal tightening and laser rejuvenation therapy are available to help determine the correct procedure.



