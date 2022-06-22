Body Proud AKS Offers Vagina Tightening Surgery in Manhattan and New York City

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/22/2022 --Women tend to suppress their physical desires after they have reached a certain age. This is not due to their loss of interest but to the loss of vaginal tightening as a result of either childbirth or age. Many women tend to suffer from depression because they cannot get close to their partners. This body-shaming closes many women, leading to aloofness and a rift in relationships. The picture, thankfully, does not have to be like this anymore. Thanks to Body Proud AKS, women can feel good about themselves again and explore a new physical passion with their partners through vagina tightening surgery in Manhattan and New York City.



Restoring vaginal tightness might have seemed impossible earlier, but Body Proud AKS has turned the picture around. Women can feel happy and confident again with their intimate parts. The clinic operates under the able leadership of Albert Sassoon, MD, a board-certified OB/GYN in New York City who has spent more than two decades restoring patients' intimate wellness with vaginal surgery, specifically vaginal revitalization and vaginal reconstruction as well as labiaplasty.



Vaginal tightening surgery can get any woman impressive results. There is nothing to fear as it does not cause any side effects. Successful surgery will help strengthen and tighten the vaginal canal and pelvic wall muscles, correct or reduce the bulging tissues from vaginal prolapse, and address menstruation and bladder control issues. This surgery will bring the muscles and tissues back to their original location. It takes the excess vaginal tissues and separates them from the uterine or rectal tissues pushing (prolapsing) into the vagina.



Dr. Sassoon understands that clients may have questions regarding the same. Getting all the queries answered before the procedure takes place is essential. Body Proud AKS also offers laser vaginal rejuvenation in Manhattan and New York City.



