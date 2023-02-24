Body Proud AKS Offers Vagina Tightening Surgery in Manhattan and NYC

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/24/2023 --For many women growing age or childbirth often means an end to physical closeness with the partner. A woman's body undergoes a lot of changes. Apart from the changes caused by hormones, age, and childbirth also affects women's body differently. It is not something that can be avoided; however, women nowadays have the option of reversing the changes their body undergoes. Body Proud AKS has made it possible for women to alter changes to the body, such as a loose vagina. It is possible to get back the tightness of the vagina with a vagina-tightening surgery in Manhattan and NYC.



Body Proud AKS of Manhattan, NYC, specializes in vaginal rejuvenation to help correct vaginal issues that can cause discomfort, painful physical intimacy, and more. A vaginal tightening surgery is safe, and Body Proud AKS has a good track record of success. The process is handled only by the best in the field, Dr. Albert Sassoon, and his team. Albert Sassoon, MD, is a board-certified OB/GYN in New York City who has spent more than two decades specializing in restoring patients' intimate wellness with vaginal surgery, specifically vaginal revitalization and vaginal reconstruction, as well as labiaplasty.



Vaginal tightening surgery can help restore the vaginal musculature to address certain feminine health issues most commonly caused by aging and childbearing. This surgery helps bring the muscles and tissues back into their original condition and place. It takes the excess vaginal tissues and separates them from the uterine or rectal tissues that are pushing (prolapsing) into the vagina.



According to Dr. Sassoon, pelvic organ prolapses occur after multiple pregnancies, which may lead to the internal vaginal structures stretching. Various internal organs may get pushed from their normal positions and can then protrude into the vaginal area. Vaginal prolapse surgery is available for all forms of prolapse. A vaginal tightening surgery can help rectify all this and help women enjoy physical closeness with their partners. This simple surgery gives them back their confidence and zeal to make love again.



Call 212-288-1669 for details.



About Body Proud AKS

Body Proud AKS provides Labiaplasty Surgery, Vaginal Reconstruction, Laser Vaginal Rejuvenation, Vaginal Tightening, Vaginal Prolapse Surgery, and more in Manhattan, NYC, Brooklyn, Manhasset, NY, Greenwich, CT, Ridgefield, NJ, and the surrounding areas.