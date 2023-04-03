Body Proud AKS Offers Vagina Tightening Surgery in NYC and Manhattan, New York

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/03/2023 --Body Proud AKS offers vaginal tightening surgery services, helping women to enhance their physical pleasure and confidence by restoring vaginal tightness and sensitivity.



Body Proud AKS vaginal tightening surgery is a minimally invasive procedure that aims to restore the tightness and sensitivity of the vaginal canal. The procedure addresses various issues, including vaginal looseness caused by childbirth, aging, or hormonal changes.



They are excited to offer vaginal tightening surgery services to women in NYC and Manhattan, NY. They aim to help women feel more confident and comfortable in their bodies by restoring vaginal tightness and sensitivity.



Body Proud AKS's vaginal tightening surgery is performed by experienced and licensed physician Dr. Sassoon and his team, who use state-of-the-art equipment and techniques to ensure safe and effective results. The procedure is minimally invasive.



Vaginal tightening surgery is a safe and effective way to enhance sexual pleasure and improve the overall quality of life. Their team of experts is dedicated to providing personalized care and customized solutions to meet the unique needs and preferences of the patients. Dr. Sassoon speaks about the benefits of vaginal tightening surgery, that includes improved vaginal tightness and sensitivity, enhanced physical pleasure for both partners, increased confidence and self-esteem, and improved urinary incontinence.



Body Proud AKS vaginal tightening surgery is designed to make the process as comfortable and stress-free as possible. Patients can resume their normal activities within a few days of the surgery.



About Body Proud AKS

Body Proud AKS has over two decades of experience helping women restore their feminine well-being in NYC and Manhattan, New York. They offer various services, including vaginal tightening surgery, labiaplasty, and more.