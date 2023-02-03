New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/03/2023 --Body Proud AKS proudly offers vaginal rejuvenation to NYC, Manhattan, Brooklyn, Greenwich, CT, Manhasset, Ridgefield, NJ, and the surrounding areas. Not only does Body Proud AKS believe that women should feel confident with their bodies, but they believe that women should have a good understanding of their intimate wellness, which is why they have shared these four facts about the vagina that all women should know:



1) There is no one color when it comes to the vulva. Vulvas come in several different colors such as brown, pink, red, or even purple.

2) Shockingly, the clitoris has double the amount of nerve ending as the entire male penis. The penis has 4,000 never endings and the vagina has 8,000!

3) There are many different factors that determine the odor of a woman's vagina such as a woman's glands, choice in clothing, diet, hygiene, etc. This is why no two vaginas smell the same.

4) Female orgasms can alleviate pain. By releasing the body's natural painkiller, oxytocin, orgasms can alleviate minor headaches, cramping, or even arthritis.



About Body Proud AKS

