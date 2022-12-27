New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/27/2022 --Body Proud AKS helps women reclaim their wellness with vaginal tightening in Manhattan, NYC, Brooklyn, Greenwich, CT, Manhasset, Ridgefield, NJ, and the surrounding areas. Ideal for its health and aesthetic advantages, vaginal tightening is a safe and effective non-surgical procedure that can benefit women of nearly any age group.



Definition of Vaginal Tightening



Vaginal tightening is a broad term that encompasses both surgical and non-surgical procedures. With the goal of feminine rejuvenation, vaginal tightening aims to improve pelvic tone to tighten the vaginal canal.



Types of Vaginal Tightening



There are many different types of vaginal tightening, including surgical and non-surgical procedures. While certain non-surgical methods, such as laser vaginal rejuvenation offer a quick fix, surgical vaginal tightening through labiaplasty is the only permanent type of vaginal tightening.



Benefits of Vaginal Tightening



Vaginal tightening offers several intimate wellness benefits including but not limited to:



? Strengthened vaginal canal

? Reinforced pelvic wall

? Improved sexual wellness

? Enhanced bladder control

? Reduced bulging tissue

? Improved menstrual health



