Laser vaginal rejuvenation therapy restores vaginal health without the need for invasive surgery. Through laser energy, the vaginal tissue is tightened, which can have several health and aesthetic benefits. Here are some of the ideal candidates for laser vaginal rejuvenation:



Women Who Have Trouble During Intercourse

For some women, sexual intercourse is more painful than it is enjoyable. By helping to lubricate the vagina, laser vaginal rejuvenation can prevent dryness and improve sexual health.



Women With Urinary Incontinence

Loss of bladder control is common in women who have given birth or gone through menopause. Laser vaginal rejuvenation can reverse urinary incontinence and help women gain more control of their pelvic floor muscles.



Women That Feel Self-Conscious About Their Intimate Wellness



Laser vaginal rejuvenation therapy is a minimally invasive, non-surgical procedure that can help women feel more confidence about their intimate health.



About Body Proud AKS

Body Proud AKS helps their clients feel more comfortable and confident by offering laser vaginal rejuvenation. Body Proud AKS partners with their clients to achieve unique wellness goals with minimally invasive intimate wellness services. From helping their clients feel more comfortable in their skin to restoring muscle tone, and everything in between, Body Proud AKS helps their clients regain control of their intimate wellness.



For over two decades, Body Proud AKS has been the trusted choice for laser vaginal rejuvenation in the Upper East Side and surrounding areas.