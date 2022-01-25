Body Proud AKS Specializes in Labiaplasty in Manhattan, Brooklyn, and NYC, New York

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/25/2022 --Labiaplasty is a procedure used to change or restore the appearance of one or both labia. This procedure has worked wonders to make women feel better about themselves and enhance their marital life. Most women who have given birth several times and are experiencing discomfort due to swollen labia can significantly benefit from this procedure.



The labial tissues can become loose, extended, and misshaped for various reasons, including birth, adolescence, and childbirth. Labiaplasty is a surgical procedure that reduces the size of a woman's labia, making physical intimacy and exercise more pleasant while also potentially lowering infections, all in the hope of restoring their body image and self-confidence. At Body Proud AKS, a concierge clinic on Manhattan's Upper East Side, serves Manhasset, Long Island, Brooklyn, Greenwich, CT, Ridgefield, NJ, and the surrounding areas, board-certified OB/GYN Dr. Sassoon addresses all of these.



Women who have had labiaplasty in Manhattan, Brooklyn, and NYC, New York can put an end to the agony and anguish they were experiencing previous the surgery. This can significantly improve their mood as well as affect their life. Women with swollen labia frequently report pain during physical intimacy. They will enjoy its pleasures again after the operation since the discomfort will be gone. Following the restoration of the labia to its previous state, women get back their confidence and self-esteem.



To learn more about vaginal rejuvenation in Manhattan, Brooklyn, and NYC, New York, contact the NYC office today.



For more information, call 212-288-1669.



About Body proud AKS

Body proud AKS has 25 years of experience in women's health care and currently provides gynecologic services at Body Proud AKS, located on Manhattan's Upper East Side. Dr. Sassoon performs nonsurgical and surgical women's health procedures for functional and cosmetic enhancement, including repair of prolapses, labiaplasty, laser therapy, and laparoscopy along with abdominal surgeries if necessary.