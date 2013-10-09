BodyJewelry.com Goes Global with International Shipping for Their Jewelry Loving Customers

Margate, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/09/2013 --BodyJewelry.com, one of the most popular names among body jewelry lovers, has recently announced the global expansion of their business. The company will now offer free shipping service to its customers throughout the world. The website offers unique piercings and intimate body jewelry for its discerned clientele.



The website currently offers an impressive range of more than 5000 products that includes body jewelry, fashion accessories and trendy holiday jewelry at low prices. Bodyjewlry.com boasts of a range of items with the largest selection of diameters and lengths.



Explaining the reasons behind the global expansion of their business, the spokesperson for the website highlighted the rise of the body jewelry trend and demand throughout the world. “Body jewelry has been a part of every culture since time immemorial. We have customers on every continent, and from every walk of life who want to find the best body jewelry and that is exactly what we provide. We have tried to provide them with a platform that only offers the safest materials and highest quality products on a global level. And we are proud to have taken the first initiative,” the spokesperson said.



Bodyjewelry.com uses top quality metal including 316L Surgical Grade Stainless Steel, Solid 14k Gold, .925 Sterling Silver, and Solid Titanium to make their wide range of products.



According to the spokesperson, one of the major objectives of the website is to alleviate the concerns and myths surrounding the practice of body piercing. Further elaborating the point, the spokesperson said, “Piercing has become a passion but a lot of people avoid the temptation because they consider it risky and unsafe. Through our efforts, we want to clear this huge misconception. With high quality material and sterilized piercing tools, piercing is literally as safe as a surgery performed by a qualified professional.”



The website offers free international shipping on orders above $19.99. It provides quality customer service and ordering capabilities. According to one of its customers, “I’m glad I ordered with bodyjewelry.com. The delivery was free indeed, and my package arrived unharmed and in excellent condition all the way in Hong Kong within 6 days. That is even quicker than these guys promised!”



The website has been in business online since the year 2000 and their experienced team is always ready to answer any questions and queries.



About BodyJewelry.com

With head offices located in Florida, BodyJewelry.com is one of the leading names in the body jewelry business. Established in 1999, BodyJewelry.com promotes safer body piercing practices through jewelry made from highest quality material. The company allows its prospects to view the latest collection of body jewelry through their online catalogue. From naval rings to ear studs, the company offers all kinds of body jewelry with money back guarantee.



For contact, please use the following information.

Contact Details:

1910 NW 54th Ave.

Margate, FL 33063

Tel: 954-975-4747

Toll Free: 1-888-242-6166

Fax: 954-968-7896

Web: www.bodyjewelry.com

Email: admin@bodyjewelry.com