BoiBums Apparel Aims to Shake Up Traditional Women's Underwear

Seattle, WA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/24/2014 --BoiBums Apparel was born out of fashion rebellion by two Seattle co-founders, Betsy Bruce and Dana Joy. Dissatisfaction with women’s underwear drove them to borrow from menswear. BoiBums Apparel’s first product, the classic BoiBums brief, offers women’s underwear made with the same soft fabrics, comfortable cut, and wide-waistband found in men’s underwear but made to fit women’s bodies.



"Why does women's underwear have to be sheer and frilly?" asks Joy, "I want to wear clothing that represents who I am and is reflective of my definition of sexy." In the BoiBums Kickstarter video, Joy admits that she has purchased and worn men's underwear because they are so cute and comfortable. Several men’s underwear designers have branched into women’s styles, feminizing the styles in ways that weren’t attractive to Joy. BoiBums briefs fulfill a niche in the women’s underwear market not currently filled by big manufacturers.



"We are excited to share our vision with like-minded people who want a comfortable alternative to girly women's underwear," says Bruce. The founders predicted BoiBums products would appeal to their community of queers, butches, and those less restricted by societal gender expectations. “We underestimated the breadth of our appeal,” shares Bruce, “Many of our straight women friends admit to borrowing their boyfriend’s or husband’s underwear, especially for lounging around the house. We were quite surprised by this!”



BoiBums underwear is made of 95% cotton/5% spandex jersey knit fabric with a unique soft, wide waistband. Unlike many apparel companies, BoiBums Apparel celebrates women of size. Sizes range from size 5 (small) to size 10 (3XL). In the BoiBums Kickstarter video, Bruce announces that BoiBums will be available for, “Big gals like me.”



The co-founders believe in keeping production local and have been working with designers, patternmakers, and production companies in Seattle. “We had our waistband produced overseas after unsuccessfully trying to source a U.S. manufacturer,” shares Bruce, “but the product will be sewn and finished locally here in Seattle using American made fabrics.”



To move into large-scale production, BoiBums Apparel launched a Kickstarter campaign with a goal of raising $20,000 to fund start-up costs. Crowd funding has become a popular way for business start-ups, like BoiBums, to bring their ideas to the global marketplace. The BoiBums Kickstarter campaign was launched on April 15 and ends at noon on May 15. This is the first crowd funding attempt the company has made.



Kickstarter campaign: http://kck.st/1jIzEfm



For more information about this project, or to schedule an interview with BoiBums co-founders, contact Betsy Bruce at betsy@boibums.com or 206-335-0700.



Contact:

Betsy Bruce

BoiBums Apparel

Mobile: 206-335-0700

Email: betsy@boibums.com