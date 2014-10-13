Boiler Installations & Repairs in Bournemouth by Affordable Plumbing & Heating

Poole, Dorset -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/13/2014 --A local team of boiler technicians is delighted to provide Bournemouth their boiler repairs and installation needs. This is the news shared by Affordable Plumbing & Heating together with their promise of delivering quality and professional boiler installations and repairs. The company shares more about their work and passion for boiler repairs on their website boilerrepairsbournemouth.com.



Affordable Plumbing & Heating is an established plumbing company servicing Bournemouth and nearby areas. They specialize in boiler repairs, maintenance and installation. Accredited by Gas Safe, the company is qualified to work on any gas related jobs.A Gas Safe accreditation is a necessary requirement for any company that handles boiler related tasks. Included in the list of boilers they have worked with are Worcester Bosch, Vaillant, Baxi, Glow Worm and Ideal. For some time, they have thrived through word of mouth recommendation that has contributed significantly to the increase of their customer base. As stated on their website, they strongly believe that this reflects the honesty and efficiency of their boiler repair engineers.



Their website features an online messaging platform that receives urgent requests for boiler repair or installation any time of the day and any day of the week. Clients can also leave inquiries related to any boiler services. New clients who are unfamiliar with their work ethics can ask for references from people local to Bournemouth and Poole including Southbourne, Christchurch, Durton, New Milton, Lymington, Brockenhurst, Lyndhurst, Burley, Ringwood, St Leonards, Ferndown, Hampreston, Oakley, Broadstone, Parkstone, Upton, Wareham, Holton Heath &Swanage. A gallery of their recent projects is also included on their website.



Working with a boiler requires technical knowledge and the right set of tools. Handling the machine without proper training or experience is dangerous. There had been many accidents due to poor handling of the boiler. Visit Boilerrepairsbournemouth.com and learn more about their boiler repairs and installation services.



Affordable Plumbing & Heating is a Bournemouth based boiler servicing company. The company is made of local boiler repair engineers with a well-established reputation in Bournemouth and the surrounding areas. The company is located at 3 Charmouth Grove, Poole, Dorset, BH14 0LP.