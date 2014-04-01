Wheeling, IL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/01/2014 --The Indeck Group is available to assist with engineering studies for Industrial Boiler MACT compliance. Indeck engineers will be available during the Electric Power Expo in New Orleans for preliminary consultations. The Indeck Group of Companies will be exhibiting at booth #334 during the Electric Power Expo April 1-3, 2014 at the New Orleans Memorial Convention Center. Indeck engineers are experienced with the design and manufacture of boilers burning oil, gas, coal, biomass or other types of solid fuels.



Indeck has been a leader in providing power steam generation equipment to power plants, refineries, steel mills, processing plants, pulp and paper industry, food processors and utilities nationwide. The engineering team has also developed low NOx boilers and proprietary SCR (Selective Catalytic Reduction) equipment meeting US EPA Clean Air Standards. Indeck technical experts can help plants meet MACT compliance requirements and provide consultations to:



- Assess how the new rules apply to boilers;

- Identify emissions currently emitting to evaluate possible compliance to the new limits;

- Advise whether equipment replacement, retrofits or alternative technology would be the best solution for a facility's successful compliance;

- Develop a recommendation to assist compliance and/or show "good faith" to the EPA to help avoid risk of loss of extension.



About Indeck Group

The Indeck Group of Companies has a history of engineering and producing steam solutions since 1840. Indeck is proud to be manufacturing the most robust industrial boilers in the industry. Indeck Keystone Energy LLC designs and builds boilers to burn virtually any fuel to produce steam efficiently, safely and reliably. Indeck Power Equipment Company, has one of the largest stock of boilers in the world up to 250,000pph available for immediate shipment on a lease/rental or sale, supplies auxiliary equipment and rental boilers to utilities, chemical processing, refineries and power plant owners. Indeck also custom designs and manufactures watertube boilers, solid fuel boilers, waste heat recovery boilers, thermal oxidizers, biomass boilers, high temperature hot water generators, and specialty boilers to 1,000,000 pph.



Indeck is the home to many of the most trusted boiler designs ever built including Indeck Boiler, Volcano, Erie City, Zurn Energy, Aalborg land-based boilers, Starfire and International Boiler Works. Manufactured styles include “A”, “O”, “D”, Modular “D” type boilers along with the International LaMont® line of High Temperature Hot Water Generators and Travagrate® Stoker. Indeck has the largest inventory of boilers for sale, lease or rent, and for additional information email info@indeck-power.com. Indeck maintains a dedicated 24/7 emergency hotline for service, rental boilers, used boilers, or new boilers at 800-446-3325 to get plants up and running quickly.