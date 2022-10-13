Boiler Repair and Installation in Vancouver: 6 Tips to Maximize Life Span

Burnaby, BC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/13/2022 --The cold months are just around the corner. For homeowners getting set for the winter, Nation Furnace Heating & Air Conditioning HVAC Ltd specializes in installing and repairing furnaces, boilers, and hot water tanks. The team recently published a blog with six tips to optimize the life of a boiler. For more, go to https://nationheating.ca/contact/



As the equipment responsible for heating a home using either steam or radiant techniques, a boiler is one of the hardest working and most essential components to keep a home warm and comfortable.



The life span of a modern boiler is around 15 years, with some of the better warranties lasting up to 10. To maximize the life of a boiler, the professionals at Nation have compiled some practical tips, many of which homeowners can undertake personally:



Keep the Device Clean



From time to time, clean the outside of the boiler. It might seem unimportant because it is so simple, but it helps to prevent oxidation and rust. Do not attempt to clean the inside—this should be left to a qualified professional.



Watch Out for Leaks



Watch out for puddling, drips, or oxidation, which can indicate cracking--a potentially dangerous and requires the attention of an HVAC specialist immediately.



Test the Thermostat



Thermostat malfunction is among the most common boiler malfunctions. If it isn't working well, increase the temperature to test if the heating system responds. If not, try changing the batteries—it's a simple solution that often fixes the problem. If it doesn't, reach out to an HVAC specialist.



Keep Your Boiler Running



Switching off a boiler for long periods is never recommended because there may be a problem starting it up later. If turning off the boiler is desirable, turn it on once a week for about 15 minutes.



Watch Out for the Pressure



Another common problem is low boiler pressure. Check the gauge—it should read between 1.0 and 1.5 bar, which most manufacturers recommend. Keeping an eye on the gauge is a reliable way to detect problems before they escalate.



Professional Maintenance



The simplest – and most overlooked tip is regularly scheduling professional maintenance. HVAC specialists run a comprehensive check to ensure everything is working correctly. Unlike boiler repair, boiler maintenance is faster and cheaper—there are typically no parts to buy or replace, unlike when something has already gone wrong.



As an owner-operated company, the team at Nation Furnace Heating & Air Conditioning HVAC Ltd emphasizes craftsmanship and customer satisfaction. With almost two decades of experience, homeowners throughout Vancouver and Burnaby rely on their team for service furnaces, boilers, fireplaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, hot water tanks, air duct cleaning, and more.



To schedule boiler installation, maintenance, or repair, contact Nation at 604-299-5006 or info@nationheating.ca.



