BOJAY- Millimeter-Wave Anechoic Chamber

Zhuhai, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/16/2021 --Anechoic chambers were used to refer to acoustic anechoic chambers. In recent times, the term has been used to define RF anechoic chambers. These chambers eliminate internal reflection and any external noise caused by electromagnetic waves.



A millimeter-wave anechoic chamber is used to perform various antenna measurements, electromagnetic compatibility measurements, and electromagnetic interference measurements. These chambers are crucial in the 5G and mm-wave technology.



What is a millimeter-wave anechoic chamber?

Millimeter-Wave Anechoic Chamber is a shielded environmentally controlled room that contains radio-wave absorbing material. The material is applied on the walls, floor, and ceiling and is meant for advanced millimeter-wave signal testing and isolating radio frequencies from outside. They are used today for performing EMC measurements according to published standards. These standards differ in requirements and chambers as they are developed and published worldwide by different organizations.



Millimeter-Wave technology has been in existence for the past 30-50 years but is only gaining recognition. Serious progressions have been made in the recent few years as knowledge of their existence expands. Such advancements have made it easier for people to find and apply this technology anywhere. Examples of places where the chamber is applied for commercial use include radar systems, military, cell backhaul communications, rocket propulsion systems, and medicine.



Why costomer needs an mm-wave anechoic chamber?

mm-wave anechoic chambers are crucial to most tech-savvy companies and people who deal with RF test solutions. There are many reasons why these chambers are needed. They are an isolated RF environment that is not disturbed by the external environment. The chamber contains materials that line the surfaces of the room. They are important, and some of the reasons are:



- Safety purposes- the mm-wave chambers are fully lined with RF absorbers that make it a safe environment to conduct radio wave testing. They are a controlled environment well equipped to deal with



- mm-wave anechoic chambers are needed when testing microwave frequencies as they are a sealed environment. It helps avoid emissions of hazardous fumes into the atmosphere.



How to choose a millimeter-wave anechoic chamber?



When choosing a mm-wave anechoic chamber, costomer has to consider certain factors. These include:



Consider the required standards. Different methods and criteria for validating chambers, test distances, emission limits, equipment setups, field levels, pass criteria, and performing EMC measurements for testing immunity are standardized. Despite this, some standards may be vague, and it is good to consult with the appropriate standard developers to understand better.



-It is good to consider the shielding specifications. The user defines these shield attenuation levels. Understanding the Microwave Pyramidal Absorber, the Fertile tile, and Hybrid absorber will enable costomer to choose the right chamber.



-Absorber power handling. It is important to review the power handling capability since exceeding power might result in the emission of hazardous fumes, possible fire, or destruction of the material.



-The size and quality of the door. It influences the overall cost and performance of a shielded room and RF filtering for electrical data.



-The antenna technology.



-The type of chamber. By understanding the types available and what they are primarily used for, costomer will choose the chamber that best suits costomer's needs.



About BOJAY best anechoic chamber manufacturer

Zhuhai Bojay Electronics Co. is a well-known multinational high-tech enterprise. It focuses on providing a wide range of Test and Industrial Automation solutions to equipment and accessories. The company makes research, development, production, sales, and related technical services of this equipment. Their primary goal is to provide customers with automated testing and automatic assembly one-stop solutions.



Bojay's products are mainly used in the functional testing and product assembly of electronic products. These products include automotive electronics, medical electronics, industrial and consumer electronics.



Apart from this, Bojay was an early pioneer in 5G, mm-wave technology, and RF Test solutions for over 10years. The company invested heavily in the research and development of cost-effective mm-wave chambers and antennas. This investment has enabled the company to provide early solutions to 5G manufacture and become the best anechoic chamber manufacturer. The wide range of 5G and mm-Wave Solutions Bojay manufactures include;



- Fully customized Chamber solutions: lab & volume production.

- Turn key and Pre-calibrated Chambers.

- Cost-effective Standard Gain Horn Chamber Calibration kits.

- Full range dual-polarized mm-wave antennas and RF components.