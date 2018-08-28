Bollard Installation a Popular Service at QS Fencing

New Westminster, BC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/28/2018 --As a Vancouver-based fence installation company, QS Fencing deals with all kinds of safety situations, some of which have nothing to do with people or pets. For protecting buildings and property, QS also specializes in bollard installation in Vancouver.



For more, go to: http://www.qsfencing.ca/blog/



As the company blog notes, using bollards to restrict access isn't a new idea. In fact, the oldest bollards, which come from the Roman Empire, were merely stone posts used to tether horses or as milestones along their roads. However, the distinctive look associated with most bollards today—an ornately curved post with a ball on top—is more recent and probably stems from the practice of using retired cannons for the job. They were mounted with the barrel pointed up, and an oversized cannonball fitted on top.



Today, bollard installation is primarily used to protect pedestrian areas and restrict access to vehicles. It can also be used for security purposes. For example, some shops may place bollards in front of windows and doors to prevent robbers from using cars for "smash-and-grab" robberies. Some bollards are also used for bicycle parking, with solid loops that can be used to secure a lock and chain.



Design-wise, bollards can range from something as simple and efficient as a concrete-filled metal tube to something as ornamental and lovely as the property it protects. In the end, the bollard is quite possibly the most versatile and ubiquitous kind of fencing one will find in the city, which is impressive considering how these constructs are rarely noticed.



The team at QS Fencing Ltd. are pleased to work alongside customers to determine the best kind of bollard for their property. With ideas to suit different budgets and needs, bollard installation is a specialty at QS Fencing. To learn more, contact 604-345-5145.



About QS Fencing

Established in 2010, QS Fencing is a family-owned business that aims to provide quality products and superior service. It is a Vancouver-based fencing company that is licensed and insured. All employees are WCB insured as well. QS Fencing serves the geographical areas of Vancouver, West Vancouver, North Vancouver, Burnaby, New Westminster, Coquitlam, Port Coquitlam, Port Moody, Maple Ridge, Richmond, Surrey, and Delta, BC.



To learn more, visit http://www.qsfencing.ca/ or call 604-777-3057.



QS Fencing

Sebastien

604-777-3057

Company Website: http://www.qsfencing.ca/