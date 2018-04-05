Bolls Heating and Cooling Excels in Heating Repair in Bloomington and Greenwood, Indiana

Indianapolis, IN -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/05/2018 --When a heating system has broken down, it requires an expert to fix it back. Replacing the entire system can be very costly, and better be avoided only if the system is still repairable. Frequent small time repairs will save the cost of having to repair or even get a new system in case of massive repairs. This is where Bolls Heating and Cooling come to the scene.



Over the years, the company has earned a reputation among both businesses and homeowners alike for quality installation of heating units in Bloomington and Greenwood Indiana. The expert technicians work to provide custom tailored HVAC solutions that deliver maximum efficiency and performance. The heating systems that they repair include dual fuel, electric furnace, two-stage furnace, radiant heat and oil options.



The installation technicians can help one determine the right system for the individual application. They also offer various forced air gas furnace solutions, including 80+ AFUE and 90+ AFUE forced air gas furnaces with multi-speed variable-speed blowers.



Multi-speed blowers come up with 4 available speed settings, which are fitted by the expert technicians to accommodate one's specific needs. The fan can be set at a lower speed for heating and higher speed for cooling. Variable-speed blowers work with other controls to adjust blower speed to meet one's heating and cooling needs. The smart motors operate the blowers at the proper speeds based on temperature.



Coupled with a central air unit, variable speed motors offer enhanced dehumidification, and, when combined with certain humidifiers, increased humidity ensues from longer run cycles during heating cycles.



Irrespective of the type of furnace, the technicians will see through the system and strive to diagnose its problems. Whether it electric options or oil options, Bolls Heating and Cooling expert will help one select the right heating system for one's home or business.



To know more about AC service in Zionsville and Bloomington, visit http://www.bollscomfort.com/ac-service-repair.



About Bolls Heating & Cooling

For more than 20 years of experience in the HVAC industry, Bolls Heating & Cooling is one of the best companies offering ac repair in Greenwood and Bloomington IN. They also offer ac and heating maintenance and more.